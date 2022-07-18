Highlights of Ms. Marvel

Season 1 of Ms. Marvel reached its finale on Disney+ on July 13th, ending this first story arc of the new heroine for the MCU. The production features Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), an American Muslim teenager who grows up in Jersey City. Feeling that she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home, the girl undergoes a turning point in her life as she obtains superpowers like the heroes she has always admired.

VingaCon

Kamala Khan and her best friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) are passionate about the world of superheroes and, hidden from their parents, go to VingaCon, a conference dedicated to Avengers fans. In addition to dressing up as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala uses accessories typical of her religion and in the middle of the event, she ends up discovering she has powers, just like the people she’s always admired.

crush

In the second episode of “Ms. Marvel”, Kamran (Rish Shah) is introduced to the plot as a student at Kamala’s school. As soon as the heroine sees him, she is completely smitten with the new boy. Throughout this second chapter, the two begin to form a good friendship and go on dates alone, which makes it even seem that the partnership could turn into something bigger.

The wedding

On Aamir’s wedding day (Saagar Shaikh), the celebration starts with lots of partying and happiness! The closest relatives and friends do a typical Muslim dance and have a lot of fun with the new couple’s union. However, not everything goes as planned when Kamala discovers that becoming a hero could end up bringing some villains into her daily life.

Reunion with the origins

Dedicated to discovering the source of her powers, Kamala turns to the person who sent her new bracelet: her grandmother. In an emotional reunion, the two share several characteristics in common and talk a lot about the family’s past and the consequences of their parents’ move to Pakistan.

the bracelet

After a great battle against the Underworld, Kamala Khan’s bracelet reveals the true story of her ancestors. In a trip back in time, the heroine discovers the reality of the trajectory of her grandmother and her great-grandfathers, as well as better understanding what are the reasons why she must fight.

definitive uniform

Upon returning to the US, the protagonist receives a special gift from her mother: the definitive uniform, which Kamala will use to help her friends. The look matches that of the comics very well, while being well suited to the aesthetic identity of the series.

mutant gene

After the issues are resolved, Bruno finds Kamala to insert into the MCU the first direct reference to the long-awaited inclusion of mutants, following the acquisition of Fox by Disney. In addition to verbalizing, the soundtrack of the scene made a point of referring to the classic X-Men cartoon from the 1990s so that there is no doubt that Ms. Marvel is the first mutant that we are aware of within the MCU.

This is somewhat curious, since in the comics the character has inhuman origins. Want to know the differences between mutants and inhumans?