How the war in Ukraine could affect two North Korean planes

Photo by Vasiliy Koba, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia





Two Antonov An-148 aircraft from North Korea’s national airline, Air Koryo, could be compromised after Ukraine cut all ties with North Korea over a pro-Russian stance.

Second reported the website NK Newswhich specializes in North Korean news, relations with Ukraine were affected after Pyongyang recognized the independence of the two Russian-backed and controlled breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine – Donetsk and Luhansk – becoming the third UN member state. to grant them recognition, after Russia and Syria.

With that, Ukraine said it will no longer provide training, maintenance and spare parts to ensure the airworthiness of the two Antonov aircraft, which are produced by the Ukrainian state-owned company, and this could make their operation unfeasible in the long term. These two regional jets are Air Koryo’s most modern aircraft, at just 8.5 years old on average.





Although North Korea is subject to broad international sanctions related primarily to its ongoing nuclear and ballistic missile programs, in contrast to sanctions imposed on Russia or Iran, aviation parts were excluded from the trade ban.

There are currently no other locations in the world authorized to supply parts for the Antonov An-148, leaving the North Koreans entirely dependent on Ukraine for this purpose. This situation also affects Russian airlines that use (or used) the model, as they also no longer have access to maintenance and parts, due to the war.