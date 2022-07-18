How to find out if someone installed a spy app on your phone?

spy apps are used to collect sensitive personal data and also to track victim activities. While these cyber threats are most common on desktop systems such as Windows, they also exist for mobile phones. Technically, we are talking about spyware and stalkerwares.

What is the difference between these virtual threats? What kind of data and information do they collect? How do I know if I’m being spied on through my own cell phone? And how to resolve the issue? These and other questions will be answered in the following paragraphs.

Differences between spyware and stalkerware

These two types of viruses (spyware and stalkerware) are very similar and have different goals. But they differ in some ways.

Generally, spyware reaches the target device via an infected file. Sometimes you end up downloading a file via email or via a link on WhatsApp that contains malicious software, in this case, spyware.

Once installed on the computer or cell phone, this virus will search for sensitive information, such as bank and social media passwords, personal data such as full name, date of birth and parents’ names, as well as ID numbers, CPF and even driver’s license. The more information the spyware owner has, the easier it is for it to scam.

Stalkerware, on the other hand, has a slightly different objective. In general, they are personally installed on the victim’s cell phone. That’s because they are more related to cases of harassment and abusive relationships.

Think of a jealous boyfriend or husband who wants to know his partner’s every move. Or vice versa, in a suspicious woman who wants to make sure she is not being betrayed. Stalkerware monitors WhatsApp conversations and other social networks, uploaded audios, liked photos and videos, among other data. But all of them related to the victim’s personal activities.

How to find out if there is a spy app installed on the cell phone?

OK Alright. I now understand the difference between spyware and stalkerware. But how do I know if I have a spy app installed on my phone?

Unfortunately, there is no easy way to find this out. After all, this type of virus is designed to go unnoticed by victims, especially lay users. But there are a few ways to confirm if there are any spy apps watching your steps.

Watch out for abnormal behavior on your smartphone

As I said, spy apps are made to go unnoticed. Even so, they leave some clues that they are there. After all, they almost always work in the background, consuming battery, processing and mobile data. Therefore, the first step is to be aware of some strange behavior on your smartphone. For example:

Slowness or crashes without explanation;

Battery or mobile data running out too fast;

Smartphone heating up even without heavy applications open.

These are some signs of a cell phone that is infected by a spy app. As I said, these viruses work in the background. That’s why they are constantly draining the device’s battery and being responsible for excess processing. With this, the battery tends not to last as long as before. And the high use of the processor ends up heating the device.

Check the apps installed on the mobile

Once you are suspicious that there is a spy app on your cell phone, the next step is calmly check all apps installed on your smartphone.

To do this, go to the phone’s settings and calmly analyze all installed applications. Write down the names of those you don’t remember installing or never using. Then do a Google search to find out a little more about these apps.

Remember that the system apps also appear in the apps list. They are not harmful and often cannot be uninstalled. In addition, manufacturers often install their own applications.

So, before you go about uninstalling apps left and right, do some research on it first and make sure that it is not legit.

Removing a cell phone spy app

Once the spy app has been identified, it’s time to remove it from your cell phone. But this is not always easy. This type of virus usually has some protections to prevent the user from uninstalling it.

In case you are unable to uninstall the application manually, you can make use of some trusted antivirus program. The software will scan your entire system and identify possible threats. After that, he himself removes the spy app from his cell phone.

But if the antivirus doesn’t work and you can’t remove the spy application manually, there is still a third possible solution. I’m talking about restore factory settings. This is the most radical solution. By choosing this method, be aware that all apps and files will be deleted. So, back up your important data or save it all in the cloud.

Another thing that can also help is to keep your phone always up to date.

Are iPhones Vulnerable to Spy Apps Too?

No system is 100% invulnerable to malware. But it is true that iOS, the operating system used in iPhones, is more secure than Android. This is because application developers must follow strict regulations from the apple. Otherwise, they won’t have their apps available on the App Store.

Also, unlike Android, Apple does not offer easy solutions for users to install apps from outside the App Store. In this case, just doing the jailbreak, which is a practice that by itself already invalidates the entire warranty of the device. Lay users, for example, do not even know that this possibility exists.

So, if you use an iPhone, the chances of having a spy app on it are lower. But not null. In the case of the Android operating system, it is much easier to install apps from other sources. Just look at the number of sites offering app APKs out there.