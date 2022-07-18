How to keep Low Power Mode always on on iPhone or iPad » iPhone Blog

O Low Power Mode is a feature that, when activated, saves device resources, thus reducing iPhone battery consumption.

Many people like to use this function all the time, so that the autonomy is greater and the device can be used for longer.

However, the system itself disables this mode automatically when the battery charge above 80%.

Then, those who are adept at “always on” are forced to remember to reactivate it after loading (which doesn’t always happen).

Fortunately there is a way to get the system out of Power Saving Mode. always activeeven when you try to turn it off.

And the solution is (almost) native to the system.

Using iOS Automation

The application shortcuts offers a section of automation where you can configure actions in the system to make your life easier.

And that’s what we’ll use in this tutorial.

So if you haven’t installed the app shortcutstry to download it (for free) from the App Store.

To see if it is already on your device, do a system search.

How to leave Low Power Mode always on

To create the automation, follow the steps below:

1. Open the Shortcuts app

Open Shortcuts and tap the “Automation” tab.

two. Tap Create Personal Automation

If you already have other automations created previously, tap the + button.

3. Search for “Low Power Mode”

In the list that appears, find and tap the Low Power Mode item.

4. Choose “For Disabled”

On the “When” page, select only the second option. Then tap on “Next”.

5. Tap “Add an Action”

In the search field, type “Low Power Mode” and add this action. Tap “Next”.

6. Disable “Ask on Run”

A window will appear, in which you will choose the option “Do not ask”.

7. tap OK

Okay, your automation is complete and working.

You can test it by going to Settings or Control Center and try to turn off the Low Power Mode. I bet you won’t make it… 😝

How to reverse automation

If you need to leave the Low Power Modeyou will have to to switch off the automation. But don’t worry, it’s pretty easy.

Go back to the Shortcuts app and tap on the automation you created.

Then just disable the option “Activate This Automation“.

Done, you can now turn off Low Power Mode normally.

Does Low Power Mode damage iPhone?

No, Low Power Mode by itself does not damage the device and using it always on will not damage your iPhone.

However, while the function is on, several functions are paused and the device’s performance is reduced by approx. 40%. As a result, you may notice a slower system in applications that consume more processor, such as heavy games or graphics apps.

Other functions paused during power mode:

iCloud Photo Sync: the device will not sync your photo library to the cloud if you use this service.

the device will not sync your photo library to the cloud if you use this service. Receiving emails: the Mail app will not check for new emails in the background.

the Mail app will not check for new emails in the background. screen brightness: is reduced .

Automatic downloads: the system does not automatically update applications.

the system does not automatically update applications. Visual effects and animations: are limited in the system.

are limited in the system. Automatic blocking: screen auto-lock is reduced to 30 seconds.

screen auto-lock is reduced to 30 seconds. 5G Connectivity: on iPhone 12 the system does not connect to 5G networks with Low Power Mode enabled.

on iPhone 12 the system does not connect to 5G networks with Low Power Mode enabled. Screen update: the screen refresh rate on the latest iPhone and iPad models is limited to 60Hz.

the screen refresh rate on the latest iPhone and iPad models is limited to 60Hz. Background updates: you will no longer receive notifications from apps, such as WhatsApp, when you don’t have them open on your screen.

So, if you really need to use the device more, then you’ll have to turn off the function, even if it’s temporarily.

