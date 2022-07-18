How to start watching Baz Luhrmann?

Baz Luhrmann went through a few good times to make his first feature film, Come Dance With Me, released in 1992. Conceived as a play at the National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA), Australian public stage where Luhrmann and his main collaborators (Craig Pearce, Catherine Martinetc) honed their talents, the romantic comedy set in the world of professional dance was a hit with audiences and critics, but struggled to find movie funding.

This is because, of course, Luhrmann’s style was not exactly conventional. Given to spectacle and extravagance, to playing with tone and making comedy with the grotesque and the ridiculous, the then-actor and theater director did not quite fit in with the wave of Australian and New Zealand artists who had built a robust reputation for film. of Oceania at that time, including people like George Miller, Gillian Armstrong, Jane Campion, Phillip Noyce and Peter Weir.

Luhrmann’s world, unlike those created by his contemporaries, was always about fantasy and exaggeration – raw emotions, shameless theatrics, oversaturated colors and much, much more. lots of slow motion. The 59-year-old Sydney-born filmmaker has left his mark on six feature films and a TV series to date, but if you don’t know how to dive into this flamboyant yet short filmography, the Omelet help you!