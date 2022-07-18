how was the match of the 17th round of the Brasileirão

Red Bull Bragantino took no notice of América-MG and won 3-0 practically undisturbed tonight (17), at the Independência stadium, in a game valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. The visitors’ goals were scored by Alerrandro (twice) and Sorriso, all in the first half.

With the result conquered in Belo Horizonte, Massa Bruta climbs three positions and ends the round in eighth, with 24 points. Coelho, in turn, falls to the relegation zone and is in 17th place, with 18 points.

In the next round, América-MG returns to the field on Thursday (21), at 8 pm, when they face Palmeiras and play again at Independência. The day before, on Wednesday (20), at 7pm, Red Bull Bragantino welcomes Fortaleza at Nabi Abi Chedid.

Who did well: Alerrandro

He practically defined the game with two goals in just over five minutes of the ball rolling in Belo Horizonte. Well positioned, he left Bragantino calm in the match.

Who was bad: Eder

Like the entire defensive system of América-MG, the defender showed insecurity and poor positioning in Bragantino’s goals.

game chronology

With six minutes of play, Bragantino was already winning by 2 to 0 in Independence. Both goals were scored by Alerrandro, the first after a rebound by goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli and the other with a header. With the victory well underway, Massa Bruta suffered some scares, but still scored one more in the first half with Sorriso, at 40.

Bragantino followed superior in the final stage, when they managed the advantage built. The score could have been more elastic, and the most dangerous move was a ball on the crossbar by Artur, at 25. At 45, América-MG would have a penalty, but the move was annulled due to an offside from Henrique Almeida. The match ended in a 3-0 victory for Massa Bruta.

America MG game

Vagner Mancini’s team was involved from the first minute, even playing under six domains. After conceding two lightning goals, he even threatened some opportunities, but didn’t show the strength to react.

Bragantino’s game

Maurício Barbieri’s team entered the field connected from the beginning and did not lose control of the game. Very outstanding performance by Massa Bruta. Could have won by more.

DATASHEET:

AMERICA-MG 0 x 3 RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 17th round

Date and time: July 17, 2022 (Sunday), at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Stadium: Independence, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (FIFA/RJ)

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Corrêa Farinha (RJ) and Luiz Cláudio Regazone (RJ)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Yellow cards: Éder and Luan Patrick (AME); Alerrandro and Praxedes (BGT)

goals: Alerrandro (BGT), at 1’/1st and 6’/1st (0-1 and 0-2) and Sorriso (BGT), at 40’/1st (0-3)

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Luan Patrick (Flávio), Éder and Danilo Avelar (Marlon); Lucas Kal (Conti), Juninho and Matheusinho; Gustavinho (Everaldo), Henrique Almeida and Felipe Azevedo (Índio Ramírez). Technician: Vagner Mancini

BRAGANTINO RED BULL: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Lucas Evangelista (Jadsom Silva), Raul (Praxedes) and Miguel (Eric Ramires); Artur, Alerrandro (Helinho) and Sorriso (Carlos Eduardo). Technician: Maurício Barbieri