Hulk celebrates Atlético-MG in the lead, “dries” Palmeiras and adopts silence on arbitration after controversy | athletic-mg

That’s how striker Hulk celebrated the 1-0 victory over Botafogo. Atlético-MG slept in the lead and, this Monday, will count on the support of the Galo striker for a stumble by Palmeiras. In the midst of the positive result, the Atletico striker also warned that he will no longer comment on the refereeing, after the controversy with referee Anderson Daronco.

Hulk does not hide that he is rooting for a stumble from Palmeiras against Cuiabá, in this second round, at the end of the 17th round. Verdão has 30 points, in second place, with one game and one point less than Galo.

– It’s to cheer tomorrow (today) for Cuiabá, and keep focused on work. If we remain focused, we will have good things to celebrate at the end of the year. We have a very good group, we can’t be shaken by a game when it doesn’t go so well – said Hulk, still in relation to the effect of elimination in the Copa do Brasil.

1 of 4 Forward Hulk chases the 60th goal for Atlético – there are 59 in 101 matches — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Forward Hulk pursues the 60th goal for Atlético – there are 59 in 101 matches — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

The defeat to Flamengo, in the Copa do Brasil, is still fresh in the memory. Atlético were easy prey at Maracanã last Wednesday. He returned to Rio under pressure. Mainly coach Antonio Mohamed. If you didn’t have a brilliant game of volume and dominance, victory brings confidence.

– After three days of defeat, we had such an important game against Botafogo, which was giving its life, it hasn’t been going through such a good moment. And we were also giving our lives to get out of here with the leadership. Very disputed game. Theoretically it may seem easy, but we know the difficulty on the field of playing against a team that needs to get out of a not so good situation – said Hulk.

“I don’t talk about arbitration anymore”

The shirt 7, close, doesn’t score a beautiful goal from a free-kick in the last move of the match. He effectively charged, from afar, and caught the Botafogo goalkeeper in advance. He had to stretch for a subtle touch, and the ball hit the post. On the rebound, Keno scored. The goal was disallowed for offside, after consultation with VAR.

The problem – which generated a complaint from Atlético – is that the ball is first used by Ademir, after the post. The Galo striker suffers a clear penalty. For Raphael Claus, who went to the VAR monitor, and only flagged Keno’s irregular position. Hulk praised the referee and said he no longer comments on refereeing.

– I didn’t see the shot, I saw that it was the last shot in the foul I took, I threw the responsibility to the goalkeeper. It could have been Keno’s goal, I saw that he was offside. But it looks like he got the penalty on Ademir.

“I promised myself that I won’t talk about refereeing anymore. Even because we will always be the wrong one.”

Claus I respect a lot, from the first goal he whistled ours, he was always correct with me and deserves my respect. If he made a mistake, that’s part of it. The most important thing is leadership – added Hulk.

3 of 4 Hulk during Botafogo 0x1 Atlético — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Hulk during Botafogo 0x1 Atlético — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

The victory against Botafogo was Atletico’s reaction to try to forget the fall in the Copa do Brasil. Hulk, blacked out at Maracanã, even gave an interview after the game, but around 4 am, for having spent hours on anti-doping. At Nilton Santos, in the mixed zone, he was approached about the 2-0 defeat to Flamengo last week. Here are the gunner’s words:

– We prepare, we focus so we can always be at the best physical, tactical, mental level. Make the best decisions. And it doesn’t always happen. Football is collective. We talk about it a lot. We start with 11, and if one is bad, the other 10 can make up for it. But with two, three, four, they’re not on the best day, that’s what matters. It was not a good day collectively and individually. Flamengo was better, they deserved it. But we work, we try to rest to give our best. Sometimes we won’t get past our opponents, we won’t win every game. Football is it.