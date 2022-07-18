‘I came to win titles; if I wanted a vacation, I would be in Chile’

Flamengo: Vidal was officially presented as a reinforcement for Rubro-Negro this Monday (18)

This Monday (18), the Flamengo introduced the midfielder Arturo Vidal officially as a backup.

The Chilean won the shirt 32 from the hands of the red-black top hats and explained in his first press conference how his passion for the carioca club came about.

“The first person who told me (about Flamengo) was Renato Augustoat the Bayer Leverkusen, in 2008, 2009, around. He started to explain to me a little bit how fanatical the crowd was,” he said.

“Then, in Bayern MunchenI played three years with the Rafinha. There it was madness! For everything he told me, the only thing I thought about was when the day would come to wear the Flamengo shirt “, she stressed.

The 35-year-old athlete was also asked about the former right-back’s lines cicinhowho predicted that it will not work in Gávea.

According to the formerBrazilian Team, Vidal will “enjoy a little beach” in Rio de Janeiro and “will not succeed”.

The Chilean, in turn, assured that he did not come to Brazilian football to “spend a vacation” and gave a very strong response to the idol of the Sao Paulo.

Arturo Vidal in his presentation as a Flamengo player Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

“It’s difficult to answer everyone, answer what to say… Each player will have their opinion. If in his life he couldn’t win things and he couldn’t enjoy football like me, who always fought for things, then it’s not my problem” , shot.

“I came to Flamengo to win titles. Otherwise, I would be in Chile enjoying my vacation,” he added.

About the position in which he prefers to play in midfield, Vidal was simple;

“In the three middle positions I feel comfortable. I’ve always played more on the right, like in Italy and Germany. box-to-box, I go back and forth, but I have no problem with position. If you’re playing, no problem (laughs)”, he joked.

The Chilean national team player, however, admitted that he still needs to improve the physical part before thinking about his debut.

“Physically I’m fine. I know I still have a little bit left to catch up with my teammates, who have been playing since the beginning of the year. Let’s go step by step. When I’m fine, I think the coach will give me the opportunity”, he concluded.