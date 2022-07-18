“I thought I was going to die”, says man attacked by Vitória fans before the game against Paysandu | football

A motorcyclist was attacked by a group of Vitória fans before the match against Paysandu, held last Sunday, at the Barradão stadium, in Salvador. Through images released on social media, it is possible to see Reinaldo being surrounded and pulled from his motorcycle. (look above).

The aggressions would have happened because the man was wearing a blue shirt, in the colors of Paysandu and also of Bahia, Vitória’s biggest rival. In the video, the man has his motorcycle thrown on the ground and is assaulted by more than ten people.

In an interview with Jornal Bahia Meio Dia, he says that he does not belong to any organization and was returning from work.

– I couldn’t even explain that I’m not an organized cheerleader. I follow and watch the games of Vitória, but I couldn’t explain anything to them. They’ve already arrived beating me. I’m 21 years old, I’m a barber. I was just working, just got back. I was going home. I took the Regional to go to São Rafael, but in the middle of the way this happened – said Reinaldo.

“I thought I was going to die, when I saw that many fans attacking me, I thought I was going to die. I just saw a flash of my life passing by”.

Reinaldo says that he was helped by some people who prevented the worst from happening.

– I woke up today and said a prayer to thank you for getting out of this alive. I would also like to thank a girl named Daiane who helped me. She welcomed me, asked if I was okay. She even recorded a video telling fans to stop. Owner of a steakhouse too, who closed the store so they wouldn’t let me be attacked.

The ge sought out the Military Police, who said they had no record of the case. Vitória, on the other hand, expressed itself through a note and regretted the episode.

The Os Unbatíveis fans, which had members involved in the episode, expressed their views and regretted what had happened. The entity apologized to the victim and promised to identify and remove those involved.

Confusion also inside the stadium

Inside Barradão there was also confusion last Sunday. After the match, eight fans from the visiting crowd jumped the fence and invaded the lawn to remove a banner from Vitória’s organized crowd. The police intervened and those involved in the confusion were arrested.

See the note released by the Victory

The Sport Club Victory repudiates the aggression suffered by a fan on Via Regional, before the game against paysanduheld last Sunday.

The board condemns the act and delivers the investigation of the fact to the State security authorities.

Note from the fans The Unbeatables

The Board of the Uniformed Fans The Unbeatables come to the public to regret yesterday’s episode, where some of our members assaulted a young man, in a neighborhood close to the stadium.

All those involved in this sad episode will be identified and removed from the crowd, the punishment and the names of those involved will be presented to BEPE. Our ideology is to support Esporte Clube Victory partying in the stands and we repudiate any act of violence.