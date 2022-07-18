IEM Cologne 2022: FaZe Clan beats Natus Vincere to take the title | championships

FaZe Clan beat Natus Vincere and became champion of the IEM (Intel Extreme Masters) Cologne 2022, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament. The best-of-five series (MD5), which took place this Sunday afternoon (17), brought together the two best teams in the world today, taking into account the HLTV ranking. As expected, it was a hard-fought duel, but FaZe ignored yet another great performance by Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, was superior and took the win 3–2, partial 16–13 in Inferno, 13–16 in Overpass, 16–19 on Ancient, 16–9 on Mirage, and 16–14 on Nuke.

With the victory, FaZe lifted the competition’s cup and also took the prize of US$ 400 thousand (about R$ 2.1 million at the current price). Despite the defeat, Na’Vi still received the prize of US$ 180 thousand (about R$ 970 thousand). Here are the highlights of the IEM Cologne 2022 grand final and how the final leaderboard turned out.

1 of 6 FaZe Clan beat Na’Vi and lifted the IEM Cologne 2022 cup — Photo: Disclosure/ESL FaZe Clan beat Na’Vi and lifted the IEM Cologne 2022 cup — Photo: Disclosure/ESL

FaZe Clan had a dominant start as TR in Inferno. With a 3K from Russell “Twistzz” Van Dulken in the pistol, the squad went on to score wins after wins and opened 5–0 on the scoreboard. However, in an economic Na’Vi round, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev found a 3K with his deagle and put his team back in the game for good. In a good round from Robin “ropz” Kool, FaZe still managed to avoid a 5–5 tie, but Na’Vi kept the same pace and closed that half at 9–6.

FaZe’s comeback came soon with another pistol win, which gave the team the advantage to cut the loss to 9–8. Na’Vi broke that streak from the first set of that half and went 12–8 with a 4K from Valerii “b1t” Vakhovskyi on the economic opponent. From that moment on, however, only FaZe gave. With Håvard “rain” Nygaard waking up for the game and Helvijs “broky” Saukants scoring a nice 4K in a gunshot round, the team looked for a comeback and victory in Inferno at 16–13.

2 of 6 Broky made excellent plays at Inferno and helped FaZe open the scoring in the grand finale — Photo: Disclosure/PGL Broky made excellent plays at Inferno and helped FaZe open the scoring in the grand finale — Photo: Disclosure/PGL

On their map of choice, Na’Vi lost again on the pistol and again needed all the skill of Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev to seek victory in a forced in the next round and take the advantage in the duel 3–1. From the first armed round, the game evened out. Despite some difficulties in the retakes, FaZe was able to stay alive in this halfthanks in large part to the performances of Helvijs “broky” Saukants and Håvard “rain” Nygaard, and closed their CT side at a minimum disadvantage of 8–7.

As a CT, Na’Vi lost their fourth straight pistol in the series and, once again, had the competence to make a push and beat FaZe in the next round. The s1mple player racked up a lot of kills this half and was leading his team to the turnaround and in a dominance in Overpass, until reaching the map point on 15–11. Although FaZe was brave and resisted, Na’Vi confirmed the final point with an excellent retake finished by a surgical kill of Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy, which confirmed the 16–13.

3 of 6 Astro s1mple made a huge impact again for Na’Vi and was crucial to tie the series at 1–1 — Photo: Disclosure/PGL Astro s1mple returned to have a huge impact for Na’Vi and was crucial to tie the series at 1–1.

The first two maps in the series had fierce duels between teams, which guaranteed their respective maps of choice. However, the situation was quite different at Ancient, where it was Na’Vi who dictated the pace of the confrontation from the beginning. As CT, it was eight rounds in a row, until FaZe finally woke up on their map of choice and came out from scratch. This recovery came a little late, and Na’Vi, with some retakes executed in the time limit, closed this half with a wide 12–3.

As TR, Na’Vi went on smoothly on Ancient and soon forced the map point on a 15–4. That’s when FaZe rehearsed a heroic comeback as CT and, surprising everyone, managed to go 15–15 to force the overtime. However, FaZe’s CT didn’t fit into overtime, and Na’Vi used all of its experience to stay steadfast and confirm the 19–16 victory.

4 of 6 After a huge scare, Na’Vi managed to recover and reach the tournament point — Photo: Disclosure/ESL After a huge scare, Na’Vi managed to recover and reach the tournament point — Photo: Disclosure/ESL

On the map that could be its title spot, Natus Vincere got off to a good start. Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev made an excellent pistol to take the victory to his team, which opened Mirage with a good advantage. Afterwards, FaZe Clan began to find themselves as CT and once again relied on the impact of Håvard “rain” Nygaard to turn around and go 8–4 on the scoreboard. Denis “electroNic” Sharipov still scored an excellent round to bring the fifth point to Na’Vi and sketch a reaction like TR, but FaZe closed that half with a 10–5.

At the turn of sides, a bomb planted at speed in the bomb site A left Na’Vi unresponsive, and FaZe scored their 11th point. Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev still did his best to try to get his team back in the game, but it was not possible. FaZe ran a very solid TR as well, closed Mirage at 16–9 and forced the fifth and final game of the series.

5 of 6 ropz accumulated 24 kills and was one of FaZe’s big names in the most controlled victory of the series so far — Photo: Disclosure / PGL ropz accumulated 24 kills and was one of FaZe’s biggest names in the most controlled victory of the series so far — Photo: Disclosure/PGL

In the last map of the series, Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev returned to make a good pistol and opened the space for Natus Vincere to take this victory and seek the advantage in Nuke as TR. As Na’Vi went 5–0 on the scoreboard, Håvard “rain” Nygaard woke up in the next set up, 3K and secured the first point for FaZe, who gained confidence on the CT side. However, Na’Vi found victories in economic rounds and came out of that half with a minimum lead of 8–7.

Then it was FaZe’s turn to show a good TR. It was a beautiful after plant to secure the pistol and then two more wins in economic rounds for the opponent to turn around and get to 10–8. Na’Vi sketched a reaction from the first armed, but FaZe proved to be superior in this half and still had Russell “Twistzz” Van making a clutch 1v2 to stay ahead.

Na’Vi held on as best she could and needed a clutch hero of Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy in a retake too complicated to keep dreaming. However, FaZe kept their lead, closed Nuke 16–14 and won IEM Cologne 2022

6 of 6 Karrigan again did better in the duel against s1mple and won the title in Cologne — Photo: Disclosure / PGL Karrigan again did better in the duel against s1mple and won the title in Cologne — Photo: Disclosure / PGL

IEM Cologne 2022 brought together a total of 24 teams in contention for the biggest share of the $1 million prize pool. Among the participants were Brazilians from FURIA Esports, 00 Nation, Imperial Esports, MIBR and paiN Gaming. The team that made it the furthest was FURIA, who came very close to the playoffs, but fell in the decisive series against Team Liquid after a disputed overtime.

With the end of IEM Cologne 2022, the great competitions of CS:GO will enter a brief hiatus and return in the month of August. See, in the table below, the complete classification of the competition and the prize received by each participant:

IEM Cologne 2022 – Final Classification Placing Team award 1st FaZe Clan US$ 400 thousand (R$ 2.1 million) 2nd Natus Vincere US$ 180 thousand (R$ 970 thousand) 3rd–4th Movistar Riders and Astralis US$ 80 thousand (R$ 430 thousand) 5th–6th Team Liquid and MOUZ US$ 40 thousand (R$ 215 thousand) 7th–8th FURIA Esports and Ninjas in Pajamas US$ 24 thousand (R$ 130 thousand) 9th–12th Team Vitality. G2 Esports, Cloud9 and Team Spirit US$ 16 thousand (R$ 86 thousand) 13th–16th 00 Nation, ENCE, Heroic and Outsiders US$ 10 thousand (R$ 54 thousand) 17°–20° Imperial Esports, BIG, TYLOO and Sprout US$ 4.5 thousand (R$ 24 thousand) 21st–24th MIBR, paiN Gaming, Complexity Gaming and ORDER US$ 2.5 thousand (R$ 13 thousand)