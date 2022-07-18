In 1999, robot wrongly predicted the future in the Xuxa Program

On the internet, there are several theories about what the future will be like. For many, there are only two scenarios. The first illustrates a place where all our problems will disappear, where everyone will be happy. The other is not pleasant at all. In this, many believe that the future will be just a wasteland, where sadness is the biggest protagonist.

Whatever the scenario, trying to predict what will happen in the future has always been something people have tried to do throughout history. And as much as one or another prediction actually ended up happening, most guesses about what the future will be like are always far from the reality experienced at the time.

For example, the cybernetic robot, played by actress Simone Bruno, who was interviewed in 1999 by Xuxa on her program “Xuxa Park”. In the interview, the robot claimed to have come from the year 2023 and talked about what the future would be like for the people who were there in the past.

“I come from the year 2023. The future is wonderful”, began the robot’s speech.

forecasts

Among the various errors said by Cibernética is one about Sasha, daughter of Xuxa. At the time, she was one year old and the “android” said that in the future she would also be a television presenter and have her show “Planet Sasha”. Which in reality didn’t even come close, as Sasha was never interested in a career in television.

In addition, Cibernética also thanked Rainha dos Baixinhos for her role in raising awareness among the Brazilian people about not degrading the environment. “You were one of the great encouragers to take care of nature. Thanks to you, people became aware. We have a lot of animals and a lot of vegetation,” she said.

The robot’s “lies” don’t stop there. She says that in the future where she lives “we are very happy”. “Nature is in order. We are all fine. There are no wars. Human beings have become aware of peace,” his speech continued.

In the end, Xuxa asks how her little ones are doing, so Cibernética tells a reality that is totally distant from our real one. “No drugs. No violence. The future is beautiful. Welcome to the future”, she concludes.

wrong

Of course, predicting the future is a very difficult thing to do. Even because, what is said about the future today, changes tomorrow. Therefore, seeing certain possibilities in the times to come requires, in a way, recurrent and permanent updating.

It is not for nothing that we make fun of the old predictions that illustrated what would be happening today, such as those made by Cybernetics. Even though she was wrong, she wasn’t the only one who tried to predict the future and was wrong.

For example, scientists, futurologists, sociologists, among others, have already tried. But among all those who bet on tomorrow, there is a class of professionals who have made a huge mistake: the screenwriters.

Some productions bet on what the future could be, but they made a big mistake, such as the screenwriters Hampton Fancher and David Peoples of “Blade runner”, who tried to illustrate what Los Angeles would be like in 2019. According to the production, Los Angeles would be loaded with advertisements. The landscape would be dominated by advertisements.

In addition, the writers bet that life there would be extremely bad, comparing the place even to a nightmare. Another feature addressed by the plot is the issue of rain. In the film, Los Angeles would be the target of constant storms. In other words, they were far from getting the future right.

Another movie that was far from reality in its prediction was “The Island”. The film tells the story of a place populated by attractive young people who are kept in shape, eat perfect food and wear perfect clothes. However, they cannot have sex.

According to the production, these young people live isolated from what would be the reality. When Scarlett Johansson and Ewan McGregor escape from such a location, there is a reality check. Both are faced with the external world, similar to today. Full, but not terrible. Dirty but not dystopian. So far so good. The problem arises when both discover that they are clones of famous actors and that their bodies serve as compartments for spare organs. Cloning technology is still a long way from reaching this level, but maybe it will one day.

Source: Adventures in History,

