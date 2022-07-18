“In Brazil, only 2 people have pockets to pay”; Oscar’s ‘official’ situation is exposed and arrives at Flamengo

A midfielder has been considered in some clubs, so much so that he has shaken up the recent backstage of Rubro-Negro.

O Flamengo continues having a great moment in the season and picked up another victory, this time against Coritiba, at Maracanã, by 2 to 0, reaching 24 points and getting closer to the G-4 of the Brazilian Championship. The team led by Dorival Júnior stunned the crisis of Paulo Sousa’s times and has been able to react in time to dream of titles.

If on the field everything is well controlled and evolving, outside it follows the same parameter, but when it comes to reinforcements and market movements. Knowing the need to bring more options, especially in sectors treated as needy, the directors wasted no time and confirmed signings approved by the technical commission.

Even with some already announced, the focus is to keep watching closely, looking for opportunities that appear. One of them, for example, is Oscar, who is currently in China, but has spent time with São Paulo, Internacional and Chelsea. The midfielder, according to sources contacted by a colleague from the “BolaVip Brasil” portal, receives around R$ 9 million per month.

In addition, some more points about a possible return to Brazil were exposed: “They will probably stop competitions in China again because of the increase in cases. The information I had about him on the market was the interest of English and Spanish football in the athlete“highlighted the investigation, carried out on the morning of this Monday (18).

The possible destinations for this season also “leaked” and generated repercussions: “There’s still a lot of morale in Europe. He’s a high level. A very intelligent player. But I would bet on a quick return, because there’s still a lot of market. I believe that here in Brazil, only Flamengo and Palmeiras have pockets to pay“the report found.