Instagram in 2022: Subscriptions, New Feed, and What Else Is Coming | technoblog

Unsplash/Kate Torline Instagram has already released several news this year

Throughout 2022, Instagram has gained several improvements. This is the case with the button to activate the chronological feed, one of the most awaited functions among users. But the list of updates doesn’t stop there: the platform also received an option to enjoy Stories and began testing other novelties, such as subscriptions to exclusive content. Check out what’s new that you can already use and what’s coming soon on Meta’s photo and video social network.

Instagram brought back chronological feed

You may remember when Instagram was a photo-only social network, back in the early 2010s. A lot has changed in recent times, including the feed, which now displays posts based on user interests. But after countless requests, Instagram brought the chronological feed back.

The release of one of the most desired updates among users began in January, still in the experimental phase. At that time, the head of the platform, Adam Mosseri, announced three modes:

Home Feed: organizes posts based on interest (algorithm);

Favorites: prioritizes publications from favorite accounts;

Following: chronological feed.

The general distribution took place in March. On the 23rd of that month, the social network announced the three modes of viewing the list of publications to all users. And you can now activate the chronological feed from your Android or iPhone (iOS) phone.

Likes on Stories and other platform changes

The news also reached Instagram Stories. Along with the release of the chronological feed to some users, the social network started to provide a button to enjoy ephemeral publications. The feature started to be released gradually in January, but it has already reached most accounts today.

The button is complementary to emoji reactions. When liking a story, the interaction is only available to the user, who can check the number of likes in the publication’s metrics. The notice also appears in the notifications area of ​​the social network, along with alerts about comments on posts, new followers and the like.

But this was not the only change to the platform. In May, the platform started hiding stories from those who post too much. This update consists of the “Show all” button in the upper left corner: pressing it gives the user access to all hidden posts.

Paid subscription for content creators

OnlyFans has become an important platform for those who want to sell exclusive content on the internet. And it didn’t take long for Meta to build on that success and launch its own solution. After all, with the amount of influencers available on Instagram, there was no lack of opportunity.

Testing began in the United States with ten influencers in January. With the tool, content creators can choose a subscription value. Then, users will be able to contract with periodic payments to consume two types of exclusive content: lives and stories.

The template also releases badges that are next to the subscriber’s name when commenting on the profile or message the creator. This week, the novelty received some expansions. Access to the tool, however, is still limited.

Changes to focus on original content

Mosseri announced other novelties to the algorithm. According to the head of Instagram in April, “If you create something from scratch, you should get more credit than if you’re sharing something you found from someone else.” With that in mind, Meta went to work to focus more on original content, “especially compared to republished content” — that is, TikTok reposts.

The “originality ranking” explanation, however, was quite confusing. In the sequence, Mosseri said that the platform already does that, however, the company is “leaning more in that direction”. That is, what has changed? He explained:

“As we get more dedicated to recommendations, it becomes increasingly important not to overvalue aggregators [de conteúdos publicados em outras plataformas]as that would be bad for creators and therefore bad for Instagram in the long run,” Mosseri replied.

But the situation got more complicated. Afterwards, a journalist asked “how does Instagram know who the original creator of an image or video is”. And that’s when the executive explained: “We can’t know for sure,” she said. “We build classifiers to predict how likely something should be original, but that’s not knowing.”

Instagram in 2022: what’s next?

Other features have surfaced ahead of time over the past few months. This is the case for an option to change the position of profile pictures, as revealed by developer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) in January. The button to rearrange the grid, however, is not yet available to users.

Reels should gain more importance in the future. Another long-awaited change is an update to the platform to turn all videos into Reels. Thus, users will be able to remix any content posted by public profiles.

Other resources were made official by Instagram, but have not yet arrived in Brazil. This is the case with the tool to help find missing children. The social network also revealed new methods to confirm the age of users.