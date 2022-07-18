Intel Arc graphics cards will compete with GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and Radeon RX 6650 XT

Intel Arc A770 runs below 70ºC in games

Intel is touting its new line of Intel Arc Alchemists graphics cards for desktops. The top of the line SKU, Intel Arc A770 will hit the market with pricing and performance to compete with the GeForce RTX 3060Ti and Radeon RX 6650 XT.

The Intel Arc A770 board is visually identical to the previously introduced Arc A750. The video card has two fans, two power connectors (8-pin and 6-pin), plus four video ports, three of which are DisplayPort and one HDMI. Equipped with ACM-G10 GPU, it also has 32 Xe cores, 4096 ALUs and 32 acceleration units for ray tracing. Rumors point to a maximum clock of 2.4 GHz with 16GB GDDR6 of VRAM. Finally, the Arc A770 also features lines in its design that will be illuminated by RGB LEDs.

Arc A770 will compete with RTX 3060Ti and Radeon RX 6650XT

as we can see by image belowthe new Intel Arc line should arrive to compete in performance and price with video cards in the $300 to $399 from Nvidia and AMD.

The top-of-the-line model A770 will hit the market to match with GeForce RTX 3060Ti and Radeon RX 6650 XT. The A750 model will be on the same level as the RTX 3060 and Radeon 6600.

– Continues after advertising –

GPU runs below 70ºC in games

The Arc A770’s cooling system, according to the first tests carried out, showed excellent results. While the card ran some games, it was below 70ºC, reaching a maximum temperature of 69ºC. Some of the games used in the tests were: Cyberpunk 2077 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

It is important to point out that the resolution and graphic quality used for the tests in the games, as well as the ambient temperature of the test site, were not disclosed. Such information is essential to certify if the video card really has a cooling system as good as it appears.

Further more specific tests on hardware performance should point out more clearly the performance of the Intel Arc A770 and how it will compare with competing cards from AMD and Nvidia.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Techpowerup