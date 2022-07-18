Investor? Journalist announces deal closed by Galoppo for millionaire cipher

Journalist César Luis Merlo first announced an agreement between São Paulo and Banfield involving Argentine midfielder Giuliano Galoppo.

According to the journalist, who specializes in transfers in the South American market, the agreement involved the sum of US$ 8M including performance bonuses and 10% of a future sale. Also according to Merlo, Gallopo’s contract would run until 2026.

🚨[EXCLUSIVO] Acuerdo por la venta de Giuliano Galoppo in Sao Paulo.

*️⃣A Banfield pays u$s 8M plus bonuses and 10% of future sales.

*️⃣Los clubs cruzan documentation and once everything is finished, the player will travel to ✍️ until 2026. #TratoHecho pic.twitter.com/5CFe2JxXh3 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 18, 2022

If the information is confirmed, it would be approximately R$ 43 million reais for the player, money only possible if São Paulo has in fact found a sponsor that brings Gallopo to Morumbi, with the expectation of profit in a future sale to Europe. . Otherwise, it would be a lot of money for the club’s battered finances and it would make no sense for São Paulo to finance such a purchase alone.

There is still no indication of the deal closed, despite Merlo being a very influential player in Argentina. In this case, I recommend waiting for the confirmation of the information and understanding from Tricolor what would be the form of contracting.

To access other news from the Blog São Paulo Semper Click here.

To see the Tricolor shirts in store Click here.

Greetings Tricolors!

Daniel Perrone | Sao Paulo Always!

Follow me on Kwai

Follow me on twitter

follow me on facebook

Follow me on Instagram

Post open for comments.