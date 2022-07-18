iPhone 14 cases are already on sale

In China, even without the official launch of the iPhone 14 line, which should start being sold worldwide in September, the marketing of covers for these gadgets has already started and some details, such as the camera, draw attention.

Obviously, the cases being sold are copies of Apple’s originals, but some points draw attention, especially with the iPhone 14 Max. According to rumors, this device will be called iPhone 14 Plus and, probably, this model will undergo some changes, causing a shortage of covers at the beginning of sales.

Cases marketed in China of the new iPhone models that will be released in September.

Image: Disclosure / China Chalk

iPhone specific sales reach

As expected, there has been a slowdown in sales of the iPhone 13, due to the launch of the new iPhone that is due to take place in September. However, the reduction in iPhone 13 sales in July was 33% lower than that of the iPhone 12 in 2021, showing that demand for gadgets has not fallen so much.

In addition, Apple has high expectations for sales of this new generation of iPhone, so much so that the US company has informed suppliers that the launch of the iPhone 14 will have more initial sales than the iPhone 13.

However, all versions of this new iPhone model will be made available later this year by Apple. The cheaper versions will use the Apple A15 Bionic, but the Pro models will use the new Apple A16 Bionic SoC. Finally, the top of the screen will have notches for the simple devices and a new cut for the Pro.

Via: Giz China

