J-Lo and Ben Affleck, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis: Remember the celebrities who got married in Vegas – Who

+



J-Lo and Ben Affleck, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, David Harbor and Lily Allen among other celebrities got married in Las Vegas (Photo: Reproduction)

This weekend Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck thrilled fans as they walked down the aisle and said the long-awaited – for 20 years – yes. The couple decided to hold the official union at the famous chapel The Little White Wedding Chapel, where several celebrities also took their step forward in their relationship.

Despite being called “Sin City” since 1906, Las Vegas is nowadays one of the most popular destinations for popular couples and celebrities to hold the famous themed weddings with accessories, celebration of Elvis Presley and ride in colorful Cadillacs.

Anyone who thinks that there is only one chapel for sudden weddings is wrong. Between the Las Vegas Strip region and the Freemont (old part of the city), there are several that perform the ceremonies contemplating various types of packages.

Here are some celebrities who got married in Las Vegas:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The duo said “yes” in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards, which took place on April 3 this year. The private event took place at 1:45 am on Monday, and Kourtney and Travis were married in the clothes they wore to the awards ceremony.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

“I didn’t know who it was until they stopped. I advertise like 24 hours, but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and asked for Elvis Presley, which was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and it was like, I picked up an Elvis, and there they were,” One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson told People Magazine at the time.

The ceremony lasted about 30 minutes and no video was allowed during the ceremony. “They came, got married, threw the bouquet in the garage and danced to Elvis,” Frierson said. The following month, they remarried in front of friends and family in a glamorous castle in Portofino, Italy.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage married Riko Shibata in Las Vegas on February 16, 2021. It was his fifth marriage, and his second in the city – the first, to Erika Koike, took place in March 2019. At the time the two were reportedly very drunk. and acted on impulse.

Cage and Riko Shibata’s wedding was a “very small and intimate at the Wynn Hotel” on the Strip.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata’s wedding (Photo: Wynn Las Vegas)

David Harbor and Lily Allen

On September 9, 2020, David Harbor posted a photo album on Instagram to reveal that in Las Vegas he said yes to Lily Allen. In the caption, the actor from Stranger Things was still in a good mood.

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low-born but gentle credit-card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by gray skies, courtesy of a burning state miles away in midst of a global pandemic. Refreshments were served at a small reception following,” he said.

David Harbor and Lily Allen posed with the ceremonialist Elvis Presley at the chapel in Las Vegas (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

In 2019, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also got married on the sly in Las Vegas after an award ceremony. The Jonas Brother singer and the Game of Thrones actress went straight to The Little White Wedding Chapel to say yes after the Billboard Music Awards.

On the occasion, on May 1, the singer’s brothers were present, as well as the musician Diplo, who ended up revealing to the world the union after doing a live at the ceremony. The couple held another larger party at a castle in France a month later.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married in Las Vegas in the presence of Nick and Kevin Jonas (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow

The singer and actress of Rosemary’s Baby met when she was 19 and he was 48. Despite their age difference, the couple wed at The Sands Hotel in Las Vegas in 1966, but the union ended two years later when the music star submitted divorce papers. to the actress on the set of the thriller in which she was the protagonist, according to the vanity fair.

Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow were married in Las Vegas in 1966 (Photo: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon

the actress of SOS Malibu married Rick Salomon at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas in 2007. Pamela Anderson filed for divorce two months later, but they remarried in 2014, only to split again a year later.

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon in 2007 in Vegas, when they got married (Photo: Getty Images)

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

The pop star and Jason were married in Las Vegas and were officially together for just 55 hours in mid-2004. The couple broke up in the aftermath, with him claiming he was tricked into voiding the union with the singer on the promise that they could continue their relationship. relationship.

Jason Alexander and Britney Spears were married (Photo: Playback)

Jason even hinted that the reason for the separation would have been family intervention. “They told me that if I signed the contracts – the annulment – they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months, they would give us a proper marriage,” he said in mid-2021. He added: “I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that was the truth. They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone contact.”

Recently, Britney married Sam Asghari at their home in Thousand Oaks, in the Los Angeles area, and Jason tried to crash the wedding by doing a live on Instagram. He was armed with a knife and reached the door of the room she was in, but was arrested. He will be tried and currently has bail set at US$ 100,000, equivalent to R$ 540,000.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore dated for three months before getting married at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas. The sudden union saw them stay together for 13 years and have three daughters before breaking up in 2000. They remain friends to this day.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore (Photo: Reproduction Instagram Demi Moore)

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere

The two were married in Las Vegas in 1991 and were together for four years. “We didn’t spend enough time together. And we’re equally responsible for that. We thought it would be okay if we just flew from Paris to Los Angeles to meet for a night to see each other. It wasn’t,” Cindy told People Magazine.

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere (Photo: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob married in Las Vegas in 2000 after only dating for a short time. The marriage lasted three years and in 2018, Thornton revealed why.

“We just had different lifestyles. Hers is a global lifestyle and mine is an agoraphobic lifestyle,” he said on the HFPA in Conversation podcast with a laugh. “So that’s really, that’s the only reason we’re probably not together yet, maybe. There was a different path in life that we wanted to take.”