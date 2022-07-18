Jennifer Aniston: “Nobody has any idea why I don’t have kids” | Entertainment

In the same interview, the actress explains: “I used to take all of this personally, like the assumption that I preferred my career to motherhood… It’s like ‘you have no idea what’s happening to me personally, medically, why I can not have children?” They have no idea, and it was very painful and unpleasant,” she said. Jennifer added that “there’s a double standard: men can marry as many times as they want, they can marry women in their 20s and 30s. Women can’t do it.” that.”

It’s not the first time that the eternal Rachel Green has been forced to speak out about matters related to her personal life: in 2016 she wrote an open letter in the digital newspaper Huffington Post in which she exploded against speculation by guaranteeing that she was not pregnant, but yes, she was. she was fed up, and explained that women “are complete with or without a partner, with or without children. We have to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our body. This decision is ours and ours alone. Let’s make this decision for ourselves and for the girls who look up to us as an example to follow. Let’s make this decision consciously, away from the noise of the tabloids. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete.”