Journalist slaps teenager live on TV and goes viral on social media

posted on 07/17/2022 18:48



(credit: Social Networks/Reproduction)

Journalist Maira Hashmi from Pakistan got angry while making a live TV entry and slapped a teenager who was nearby in the face. The images went viral on social media this Sunday (17/7).

The Pakistani woman’s article dealt with the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, which lasts four days and took place between the 8th and 12th of July.

The Feast of Sacrifice is celebrated 70 days after Ramadan and honors the memory of the Prophet Abraham in the Muslim religion.

Check the moment:





According to the Pakistani, the teenager was “annoying the family” who was doing the interview and she had already “affectionately explained [para ele parar]but he didn’t understand and was joking a lot, so I had to take that attitude”.

On social media, the journalist’s clarification ended up not being well accepted.