Klopp vs Guardiola Brazilian style? Fans praise Ceni x Diniz duel

The game between São Paulo and Fluminense, for the 17th round of the Brasileirão, ended without a winner, but there was no lack of emotion in the Morumbi field. In addition to the dispute on the pitch, the match pitted two of the hottest Brazilian coaches at the moment: Rogério Ceni and Fernando Diniz. And fans were excited about the football presented by the teams.

The match ended in a 2-2 tie and featured two upsets. Flu opened the scoring, with André, but saw the hosts score twice in the first half, with Luciano and Patrick, and take the lead on the scoreboard. In the second stage, defender Manoel left everything the same.

On social media, netizens surrendered to the coaches of both teams. “São Paulo by Rogério Ceni X Fluminense by Fernando Diniz. Football thanks you”, wrote a profile.

There were even those who compared the commanders of the São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro tricolors to two of the main coaches in world football. “Rogério Ceni X Fernando Diniz, the Brazilian version and Klopp X Guardiola”, wrote a fan.

“People are drooling City X Liverpool with Guardiolla and Klopp… But the truth is that if these teams were commanded by Ceni and Diniz, it would be the biggest confrontation in history”, added another.

“Today’s game showing that Brazilian coaches have quality, yes. Ceni and Diniz played a beautiful football match”, said another user on Twitter.

A São Paulo fan got carried away with his own imagination. “If I could have two technicians, within the budget, I would want Ceni and Diniz”, he commented.

Before Rogério Ceni took charge of the team, São Paulo was coached by Fernando Diniz. The current Flu coach was in charge of Tricolor paulista between September 2019 and February 2021, being fired in the final stretch of the Brasileirão 2020. Diniz’s passage through the club divides the opinion of fans.

With the result, São Paulo reached 24 points and occupies the eighth place in the table. Flu, in turn, is in fifth, with 28 points.

Check reactions:

Rogério Ceni Versus Fernando Diniz, the Brazilian version of Klopp vs Guardiola. — I Love All Women (@Shazam0_1) July 17, 2022

sao paulo de rogério ceni x fluminense de fernando diniz football thanks you — SENTIMENTALES (@lucas_areis) July 17, 2022

People are drooling Shity x Pool with Guardiola and Klopp… But the truth is that if these teams were commanded by Ceni and Diniz it would be the biggest confrontation in history, it would have more public than the cup final. — Juanito (@JPflygon) July 17, 2022

if I could have 2 technicians, within the budget, I would want Ceni and Diniz — Hugo Viana (@HughViana) July 17, 2022

Today’s game demonstrating that Brazilian technicians have quality, yes. Ceni and Diniz played a beautiful football match. — Antonio (@Anthony16_007) July 17, 2022

I like these games with coaches that I like a lot like Ceni and Diniz I thought it was a really fun game — Augusto the Getete (@augustogtt) July 17, 2022