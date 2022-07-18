Leak reveals hilarious action scene from the movie

Sequel to one of the MCU’s biggest hits, captain marvel 2 will be the next film of the powerful superhero played by Brie Larson, which currently has a release date set for July 2023.

READ TOO!

captain marvel 2actually got a new title a while ago out there: “the marvels“, which, despite everything, has not yet received a translation in Brazil. And the new superhero movie still has many other news.

This time it’s director Nia DaCosta (The Legend of Candyman) directs the new adventure, which will give Brie Larson’s superheroine the support of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who promise to form a simply epic trio.

Zawe Ashton plays the film’s main villain, but her character’s identity is still being kept under wraps. But speaking of secrets, recently the movie had a leaked action scene in reddit.

beware of spoilers: There will be an accident scene of a spaceship, which carries both humans on board and skrulls, and everyone will find themselves in a panic. But another race that will be present on the spacecraft will be the flerkens, space creatures that look like cats and we could see in the first movie through the Goose:

And during this scene the flerken kittens will start eating the crew, which will scare everyone even more. Until humans and skrulls alike will realize that the kittens are actually saving them, eating them and transporting them safely to another location, a flerken ability.

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news and check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

the marvels is the official title of what we call captain marvel 2, still without official translation in Brazil and continuation of one of the billionaire films of Marvel Studios, was finally confirmed after months of silence. What is known so far is that the film will have the screenplay written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and will take place in the present day, after the events of Avengers: Endgame!

Director Nia Dacosta will helm the sequel. Obviously, Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers. As well as the return of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris, the Monica Rambeau of WandaVision. The US theatrical release date is set for July 28, 2023!

Read ALL ABOUT Captain Marvel 2!