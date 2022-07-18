Libertadores rival wants to “snatch” Oscar from Flamengo and calls the midfielder’s manager

The carioca club is in agreement with details, but the team that competes in Libertadores gets in touch with those responsible for the player

Flamengo surprised everyone in recent days after starting conversations with the midfielder Oscar. The Brazilian shone at Chelsea and even played in the 2014 World Cup alongside Neymar and Hulk. Negotiations are in full swing and journalist Jorge Nicola brought the news that Shanghai Port, the athlete’s team, is inclined to release Oscar. Although, something worries the Chinese team.

According to the journalist, the fear of the Asian club would be linked to the return to China. The contract format discussed is on loan until December, after which the Club does not know if it will have problems “repatriating” the player. The Shanghai Port would be studying if there is any possibility of Oscar not being able to return to the country after leaving Flamengo. If everything is right about that, the player will be released at no extra cost to Rubro-Negro.

“The person explained that the Chinese team still hasn’t released it, but is just waiting for confirmation that there won’t be a problem with the visa. People didn’t really know how to explain to me what the problem would be, but the team would be afraid to loan the player and have problems repatriating him back in 2023. If there are no problems, Shanghai will agree to loan the athlete for free until December ”, revealed nicola.

The novelty in the case, exposed by Jorge Nicola, is in a call Oscar’s manager received. According to the commentator, Corinthians sought out the midfielder’s representative, Giuliano Bertolucci, to find out the conditions for having the player. Even without an official proposal, the fans of the São Paulo team moved the internet a lot for the interest in the Brazilian.

The journalist would still have asked about the salary issue, in which the player should reduce a salary of more than 9 million reais to earn about 1 million reais in Flamengo. According to the source, the athlete would have so much money that the reduction would be possible. The communicator brought up that at one point, the midfielder was the player with the second highest salary in the world.