Luciano Huck remembers when he started dating Angélica on the backstage of a movie

Luciano Huck reveals song that rocks his romance with Angélica since they met in a movie

Luciano Huck and Angelica has a love story well known to the general public, after all, they started dating when they were already famous. Despite this, many do not remember the beginning of the relationship, which is quite peculiar.

And the presenter recalled the beginning of his love story when he received Jota Quest on the stage of ‘Domingão do Huck’. For those who don’t know, the band is directly linked to Huck’s history with his wife.

“I’ve been married to Angélica for 18 years. We met when I did the first show on Globo, it was with Angélica. But when we got really close, that’s when we made a movie. The movie wasn’t anyone. to the movies, but the backstage was wonderful. The love story that started backstage was impeccable”, he says.

And Jota Quest, precisely, was on the soundtrack of the movie ‘Um show de Verão’, released in 2004. “I remember that we played at his wedding, afterwards”, he observed. Rogério Flausinolead singer of the group.

“The song that rocks my relationship with Angélica rocked our marriage and, whenever it plays, we look at each other’s faces and think about good things. [Ela] It’s called ‘Finding Someone'”, Huck confides.

GOOD STORY

Angélica’s participation in ‘Quem Pode, Pod’ gave a lot to talk about! The presenter opened up about her relationship with Luciano Huck and revealed that she would give her husband a “night vale”.

Angelica told Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank that Huck has a crush on Scarlett Johansson and that, if given the opportunity, he would be released to spend a hot night with the American actress.

“Then he comes back and tells me how it was”, he said, surprising the presenters. “I think she’s so wonderful that I also have a crush on her,” he confessed.

Turning the tables, the podcast duo asked who the blonde would use her voucher with with the lover’s permission. The answer was Brad Pitt. “This was one that aged well,” he added.