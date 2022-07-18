Luciano makes a mistake during “Domingão com Huck” and is humiliated by a guest

During the presentation of the “Little Geniuses” last Sunday (17), Luciano Huck went through a somewhat unusual situation. At the time, Luciano tried to tell one of the participants in the dispute which was the capital of a country and after giving the wrong answer, the presenter was corrected and provoked shortly thereafter.

The situation happened when Maurício, one of the children participating in the painting, suggested that Luciano ask Igor, another competitor, the capital of any country in the world and the little genius started to be questioned. But it was when asked about the capital of Barbados that Igor took a while to answer: “I think it’s some Town”, he said while thinking aloud. “That’s right, Georgetown, isn’t it?” asked the presenter.

“No, Georgetown is from Guyana,” countered Igor. “Oh yeah, sorry. Whoever said it is no longer here”, replied the presenter while laughing at the situation. Then, when the camera went to Maurício, the boy did not miss the opportunity to play with the mistake: “Luciano Huck being humiliated in front of the TV”, he provoked amidst the applause. “What happened here is cool, this is not competition. This is a celebration of knowledge”, said the presenter. Check the moment:

