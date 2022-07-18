Lula, Ciro and Tebet criticize Bolsonaro’s speech to ambassadors

Pre-candidates claim that the president is incapable of governing and regret speeches against the electoral system

Candidates for the Presidency of the Republic Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) criticized this Monday (18.Jul.2022) the president’s speeches Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the Brazilian electoral system, made during a meeting with foreign ambassadors.

LULA: BOLSONARO “COUNTS LIES”

The former president stated in his twitter account that the current Chief Executive “tells lies against our democracy”. Lula also said that Bolsonaro could have used a meeting with ambassadors as an opportunity to discuss issues that, according to the PT, are of real interest to Brazil, such as “employment, development or the fight against hunger”.

CIRO: BOLSONARO CANNOT BE PRESIDENT

The PDT pre-candidate said that the meeting with ambassadors was a “horrendous spectacle”.

Ciro published on his Twitter account that Bolsonaro “can no longer be president of one of the greatest democracies in the world.”. The pre-candidate accused the Chief Executive of “various crimes of responsibility” and said it is necessary “seek legal instruments to remove him from office”. Ciro said that impeachment would be necessary, but that it would be difficult because of the presence of Arthur Lira (PP) in the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies.

The former governor of Ceará also criticized the use of institutional means to carry out the accusations against the Electoral Justice.

TEBET: “BRAZIL PASSES SHAME”

the emedebista stated on Twitter that “Brazil is ashamed in front of the world” because of Bolsonaro’s statements.

In a note to journalists, the senator also said that the president uses controversial speeches “to confuse the population and hide a notorious inability to govern”. Here is the full text of the press release (13 KB).

Tebet claims that Bolsonaro used official government instruments to discredit entities such as the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

The senator said that she believes in the Brazilian electoral system and electronic voting machines and hopes that more pre-candidates will show their confidence in the TSE voting system. In the statement, the team states that “It is urgent to declare our commitment to our institutions, to the integrity of the electoral process and to the exercise of democracy”.