Maisa Silva travels to Greece and her photos are a hit on Instagram.

This Sunday (17) former child actress and presenter, Maisa Silva, opened a photo album on her Instagram for her trip to Greece. Maisa visited Mykonos island, a destination much sought after by celebrities.

The album with the subtitles “A Grape for Greece”, which references the purple color of her bikini. Received many accolades from celebrities, “what a xoxo” comments actress Giovanna Lancelotti, “put the popo to play elaa” comments the actress Mel Maia about her friend’s bikini photos.

Maisa traveled with her friend Júlia Rabelo and met Marina Ruy Barbosa at a club. She shared the details of the trip on social media, with tips for tours, restaurants and showed the luxury hotel where she stayed, Cavo Tagoo Mykonos, the hotel that has a heart-shaped pool with daily rates starting at R$14. 7 thousand in promotional price.

Still this year, the actress celebrated her 20th birthday in Italy, the trip also featured a photo album on instagram, Maisa took a boat ride and visited caves like Azzure and Verde.

It is also worth remembering that Maisa Silva has just returned from an international commitment, the actress was invited by the American singer Selena Gomez, to an event of Rare Beauty, her makeup brand.

“I held back a lot (the emotion), you have no idea! At one point I thought I was going to piss myself with nerves! When I get really nervous, it makes me want to pee, cry, or laugh.” Said Maisa in her stories, after meeting the American singer, of whom she has been a fan since she was a child. “It feels like I’m dreaming, dreaming, dreaming, dreaming! I will never, never, never forget this day! I am so grateful and wanted to tell you that Selena Gomez is all of that and more.” Recently Maisa Silva was announced as the new presenter of the video show program.

Featured Photo: Maisa Silva. Playback/Instagram.