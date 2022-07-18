Maisa wears a denim jacket, top and miniskirt worth R$ 5,500

Maisa finished the Let’s Dance project, a dance reality made in partnership with Samsung, with an all-girl look in light pink. With styling by Pedro Sales, the presenter wore a jacket, skirt and top in denim fabric, but in the color that is trending at the moment. The pieces are from the brand Alessandra Rich and together cost R$ 5.6 thousand.







Maisa Photo: Fred Othero/Reproduction/Instagram/@maisa / Elas on the Red Carpet

The denim jacket costs R$2,450; the skirt, R$ 1.6 thousand; and the top, R$ 1,550. Not always, the famous who use buy the pieces, which are loaned by the brands. Thus, her look serves as inspiration for those who like to buy cheaper pieces or use what they have in their wardrobe, because there are several trends in one production.

#ficaadica1: Rosa It’s a trend color and should get even stronger when the movie “Barbie”, with Margot Robbie, in the title role and Ryan Gosling, as Ken, opens in 2023.

# stayadica2: The cool thing about the pink of the pieces is that it’s not too flashy and can be combined with other strong colors as well as basic ones.

# stayadica3: Miniskirt came back with everything in fashion in the post-pandemic, after the period of quarantine at home, with the skin covered with comfortable clothes at home.

# stayadica4: The cropped top has been among the trends for a long time, showing its strength to normalize all types of silhouettes and not just restricted to those who are fit.

#ficaadica5: Jeans jacket, whatever color, is always a wildcard. It matches the most varied looks and is a key piece for cooler days.