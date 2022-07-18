Man finds blue lobster in Portland, USA | Nature

A man found a blue lobster in early July while sailing off the coast of Portland, USA. The case, in addition to being impressive, is quite rare.

According to a famous saying among fishermen, the chances of catching such a lobster are 1 in 2 million, but the claim has no scientific proof.

Lars-Johan Larsson said in a post on Twitter that the animal was returned to the sea to continue to grow.

According to a specialized institute known as the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, in the United States, lobsters can be born with different colors, the vast majority being a greenish brown color.

Similar case in Scotland

In September 2021, 47-year-old Ricky Greenhowe also managed to capture a blue lobster.

Greenhowe told the BBC he would either offer the lobster to a local aquarium or put it back in the sea.

“I’m going to call the Macduff Aquarium to see if they want it; if they don’t, I’m going to put it back in the sea,” he told the BBC.

Fisherman found a blue lobster in Scotland; animal is rare — Photo: Reproduction/social networks

“It’s so rare it would be a shame to put it in a pot,” joked the fisherman.

