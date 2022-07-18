Marcelo Arruda Case: Responsible for surveillance cameras plays bridge in PR

In yet another tragic development related to the murder of PT municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, Itaipu Binacional security guard Claudinei Coco Esquarcini, who is responsible for installing and maintaining the monitoring system of the Associação Recreativa e Esportiva da Segurança Física (Aresf), where the crime, threw himself from the top of a bridge in the municipality of Medianeira (PR) this Sunday (17). The body was found and the cause of death is “violent – fall from an elevated plane”, according to the obituary obtained by the Forum.

The bolsonarista Jorge José Guaranho, who murdered Marcelo Arruda, would have seen the themed party of Lula and the PT through surveillance camera images, which would have motivated him to go to the place to provoke – which resulted in the shots that killed Marcelo .

The defense of Marcelo Arruda’s family filed a petition this Monday (18) with the Justice of the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu requesting the seizure of Esquarcini’s cell phone, which was quoted by the president of Aresf, Antonio Marcos de Souza, in testimony to the Civil Police.

“… we also have a member of the board, Claudinei, who understands a lot about this, he who does this work for us, maintenance and installation [das câmeras de segurança]…. Claudinei said that there are five or six people at the moment […] believes that Guaranho no longer had access”, says the passage in which the president mentions the name of Esquarcini.

According to the police report, signed by delegate Denis Giovanny Zortea Merino, “the legal representative to inform the victim’s death reports that the possible suicide occurred at the mentioned address, but he was still taken to the hospital. According to the legal representative, everything indicates that the victim threw himself off the viaduct”, which is in front of the Hotel Passarela, in the center of the municipality of Paraná. The incident was attended by police officer Giancarlos Marchiotti, who provided the initial information.

According to the investigation, Guaranho and two other personal friends, identified as Mubark and Vaguino “participate in two whatsapp groups: Aresf associates and Aresf board groups. barbecue, after viewing the cameras, made available in one way or another by both, together or separately, with the participation or not of Claudinei Coco Esquarcini or other unidentified, that the assassin set out to kill Marcelo”.

Itaipu released a note in which “it expresses its deep regret over the death of employee Claudinei Coco Esquarcini, which took place this Sunday (17), in Medianeira (PR). sons”.

Also according to the text, “Claudinei worked at Itaipu for 20 years, always as a security agent in the Central Security Division. Itaipu is providing all the necessary assistance to the family, to whom it expresses its condolences.”

Fault

According to two close sources interviewed by the Forum on condition of anonymity, Claudinei showed signs of depression and even asked the head of Itaipu for psychological help. He would be feeling guilty for the leak of the images that caused the tragedy in the association.

In an interview last week, when she announced the conclusion of the investigation, the delegate responsible for the Camilla Cecconello case said that Jorge Guaranho became aware of Marcelo Arruda’s party, which had the PT and Lula as its theme, during a barbecue in which he participated. According to Cecconello, witnesses said that a person who was at the same barbecue as Guaranho had access to Aresf’s security cameras.

The delegate also believes that the person who had access to the cameras “did not show it out of malice”. She also revealed that the witness, who owns the cell phone, is shaken, as she did not imagine that, upon finding out, Jorge Guaranho would do what he did.

According to the delegate, witnesses reported that at the time Jorge Guranho had nothing to say about Marcelo Arruda’s party and that he remained at the barbecue for more than 1 hour.