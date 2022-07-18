Marcelo Fernandes justifies Ângelo in the reserve and comments on the difficulty in repeating the squad

In the midst of a marathon of games, Santos’ coaching staff is trying to manage its players to avoid injuries. Recently recovered from a muscle injury in the thigh, Ângelo returned to reserve this Saturday, in the 1-0 defeat to Avaí, away from home, for the 17th round of the Brasileirão.

The 17-year-old was coming off a streak of five consecutive starts between the starters. In a press conference, interim Marcelo Fernandes justified his decision.

“Angelo is an option like any other player. In the last game, against Corinthians, Ângelo entered because he was rested. We needed a bigger score, but unfortunately it didn’t work. He’s an option like anyone else,” he said,

“He’s a great player. A boy who will surely rise to the world. He started well in the second half. It’s a matter of adapting so that the team plays better and better”, he added.

Still within the same theme, the coach commented on the difficulty in repeating lineups from one game to the next. The team has been suffering from injury and suspension casualties.

For this game against Avaí, for example, Marcelo Fernandes could not count on Maicon, with a left calf injury, Lucas Pires, with a right knee injury, Rodrigo Fernandez, with muscle discomfort in his left thigh and Sandry, with a left thigh injury.

“It’s important that you have the whole group on hand to find solutions for the next game. We changed the team several times for the physiological and physical moment of the team. Today Bauermann went with a lot of load on his leg, but he behaved well. The more players you have, the better for Santos. Pires and Sandry should take another week to get back”, he concluded.

Santos returns to the field now on Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), when they receive Botafogo, for the 18th round of the tournament.

With the defeat, Peixe wasted the chance to touch the G6 of the Brasileirão and dropped to ninth place, with 22 points, five less than Fluminense, which opens the classification zone for the Libertadores.

