Márcio regrets individual mistakes in the defeat of Paysandu: “We pay a price” | paysandu

Coach Márcio Fernandes did not hide his dissatisfaction with Paysandu’s 1-0 defeat this Sunday afternoon, at Barradão, in Salvador. A wrong ball exit from the bicolor defensive sector favored the Bahia team’s goal play.

– It was a game in which we showed that we were superior, but we didn’t turn that superiority into goals, into a victory. We made a lot of mistakes. It was a game where the team made the most mistakes and we paid a price. We took the goal in our mistake, again, and left with this defeat. Now we have to raise our heads, we have an important game against Figueirense, do our homework and mathematically have the classification.

We had the match in hand. If it weren’t for individual mistakes, we would have left with at least a draw, but these things happen. It’s getting it right, lifting your head and moving on. — Marcio Fernandes

Behind on the scoreboard, Paysandu still had to deal with Marcão’s expulsion, shortly after entering the field. According to the coach, the direct red card to the defender, who was reconnected after a long period of recovery from an injury, hampered the Boogeyman’s intentions in the match.

– Marcão’s entry would be to have a taller player in these aerial balls, Vitória’s team was not tall. It was to be able, in an aerial ball, to win and score. Didn’t even have time for that. We regret what happened, because we lost a player and there we practically ended our chances of looking for, at least, a draw.

With 26 points, Paysandu needs one more victory to practically place itself in the quadrangular that is worth access to the 2023 Series B. Márcio ruled out that the clash against Figueirense, on Monday, the 25th, at Curuzu, has an air of decision .

– All matches are important, we still haven’t reached our classification. We have to get as many points as possible to make that happen. That game, the home game, the away game are all important.