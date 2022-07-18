Marvel is preparing a worthy replacement for Thanos as the new MCU villain

Marvel may be preparing a new villain to replace Thanos as the absolute evil of his films, and the end of Ms. Marvel may have given the most clues.

Since the Infinity Saga ended with the destruction of Thanos, no other villain has put so much fear into the comic book characters that have appeared in film or streaming productions.

Even though Kang the Conqueror is planning its triumphant entry into Ant-Man 3after briefly showing up in Lokihe may be no match for the bad guy who turned half of humanity to dust.

A theory that is circulating in some international vehicles is that the Kevin Feige has already planted seeds for the entry of Annihilus (Annihilus). That’s because in the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvelwhen Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) appears, there is a reference to a comic created in the 1960s.

In the series, Kamala switching places with Carol Danvers harks back to when Rick Jones and Captain Mar-Vell reversed roles due to a bracelet in the comics, called the Nega-Bands.

As the bracelets of both were identical, they were barely aware that they were linked by an interdimensional bond.

The Nega-Bands trapped Mar-Vell in the Negative Zone, and Rick was on Earth, as they couldn’t co-exist in the same universe, they kept switching positions. annihilator is one of the residents of the Negative Zone, and tried to fight for control of the place by getting trapped there.

In the comics, the villain has already forced the Avengers to team up with Thanos to defeat him due to his strength. It all depends on how Marvel’s Phase 5 plays out after the events of the marvels (Captain Marvel movie sequel).

Annihilus has already tried to cause mass destruction of the entire universe on the pages and it is possible that it could also happen on the screens.

Who is Annihilator anyway?

Annihilus is one of the main villains of the Fantastic Four, and he needs to destroy living beings in order to survive. He is a species of insectoid exoskeleton that possesses armor capable of withstanding the greatest blasts.

With high intelligence, and super strength, he also has the power to control the molecular structure of any living matter, and project any amount of destructive energy onto any planet.

