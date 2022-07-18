Meet the EBA: Channel that features free movies on YouTube – GKPB

Thinking of an alternative for those who don’t want to pay for any streaming service, Alpha Films launched in YouTube O Eba channel!which aims to bring weekly 100% free movies to entertain.

“Even with the emergence of many streaming services in Brazil, we noticed that the Brazilian public seeks to consume films, mostly in the dubbed version, and free. The Eba! channel came to meet this demand. We are preparing a selection of films with a wide variety of genres, which will suit all tastes.”explains Tina Alvarengaone of the partners and creator of the channel.

The channel has several productions aimed at the whole family, with comedies, dramas, adventures, police, horror and the Oscar, “The wife”starring Glenn Close (“Guardians of the Galaxy” and “101 Dalmatians”) and Jonathan Pryce (“Two Popes”).

Among the films present in the catalog are many productions that had their premieres in theaters such as “Us or Nothing in Paris”, “Encounter with Life”, “Best friends”, “Love is Strange”, “A Weekend in Paris”, “Ancient Sins, Long Shadows”, “What Men Say”, “Too late”, “A Reunion”, “A Dream in India” (starring Brie Larsonof the movie “Captain Marvel”) and family movies “Go crazy on Aladdin”, “Upa: My Favorite Monster”, “Saxon and the Magic Book”, “Dude, Where’s My Dog?”, “I Shrunk the Teacher” and the continuation “Where are my parents?”and many others.

In addition to the free movies, the channel also has a series of videos of the actor Pedro Nainewhich features weekly content such as Eba News it’s the Cine Eva. On Mondays, Eba News presents what’s happening at the world premieres and trivia about the filming and its actors. On Thursdays, Cine Eba has tips on the main releases that are coming to the channel.

You can check the Eba Channel! and the films available by clicking here.