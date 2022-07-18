Ministry of Justice suspends 180 telemarketing companies for abusive service

























The activities of 180 telemarketing companies were suspended by the Ministry of Justice, this Monday (18), for offering products and services without the authorization of consumers. According to the folder, in most cases, customer data is obtained illegally. The suspension is published in the Official Gazette of the Union. (Check the list with the names of the companies at the end of the article).

If companies do not comply with the determination, they are subject to a daily fine of R$1,000, which may reach R$13 million at the end of the process.

“From the analysis of the complaints, the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) concluded that the data used by the companies for the practice of telemarketing were not provided by the consumers nor passed on to them from an existing legal basis. evidence of the practice of illegal trade in personal data”, the Ministry of Justice reported.



The associations, banks, call centers and telecoms mentioned in the document are leaders in the ranking of complaints about unwanted calls, according to Senacon data. Between January 2019 and June 2022, the ministry recorded 6,085 consumer complaints against abusive telemarketing. The Ministry of Justice’s consumer.gov website received 8,462 complaints in the same period.









































Abusive telemarketing in the sights of the Ministry of Justice















Last month, Senacon asked 25 companies to provide clarification on how they act to offer products and services over the phone. One of the main objectives of the secretariat is to know how operators get the numbers and names of customers to get in touch.

Another industry practice, which has been the subject of complaints and will be investigated, is the termination of calls, which are disconnected immediately after being answered by consumers, in addition to the use of several numbers to make calls to the same recipient and the use of robots.

The secretariat also investigates whether the services comply with the determination of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to use the 0303 prefix for telemarketing calls. The rule has been in effect since June 8th.















Check the list of companies mentioned:















– Brazilian Teleservices Association (ABT)

– LIQ Corp SA (LIQ)

– Atento Brazil

– Algar Telecom

– Neobpo Services and Business Processes and Technology

– Teleperformance CRM

– AEC Contact Center

– Konecta Brazil Outsourcing

– Concentrix Brasil Process Outsourcing

– Administrative Services and Business Technology (Concentrix)

– Brazilian Association of Competitive Telecommunications Service Providers (Telcomp)

– Tim

– Telefonica Brasil (Vivo)

– Clear

– Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban)

– Brazilian Association of Banks (ABBC)

– National Association of Professionals and Credit and Correspondent Companies (ANEPS)

– Crefisa

– C6 Payroll Bank

– Itaú Unibanco

– BV Distributor of Securities and Securities

– Mercantile Bank

– Bank of Brazil

– Dayconval Bank

– Pan Bank

– Federal Savings Bank

– BMG Bank

– Bradesco Bank

– Cetelem Bank

– Safra Bank

– Santander Bank

– National Union of Telephone Companies and Mobile, Cellular and Personal Service Companies (Conexis)

– Sky Brazil