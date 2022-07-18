‘Miss Congeniality 2’ airs this Monday (7/18)

(credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Disclosure)

Attraction of the Afternoon Session, on Rede Globo, this Monday (7/18), Miss Congeniality 2 is a comedy, starring Sandra Bullock, Regina King, Enrique Murciano.

The plot of the film brings back the protagonist of the first feature, played by Sandra Bullock, who became famous after solving a crime in the first film. Therefore, the new celebrity has to drop his disguises and assume the role of FBI spokesperson on television shows. However, the agent is forced to return to active duty when two friends she made in the Miss pageant are kidnapped.

In addition to Sandra Bullock, the cast of the production also includes Regina King, Enrique Murciano and William Shatner. Miss Congeniality 2 is directed by John Pasquin.

