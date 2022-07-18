Miss Congeniality 2 in the Afternoon Session (18/07): Sandra Bullock regretted having filmed the feature – Film News

Today’s Afternoon Session takes a classic from the 2000s to TV Globo’s screens.

This Monday, the Afternoon session from TV Globo will air the hit Miss Simpatia 2 – Armada e Poderosa. Especially for those who like comedies, the film continues the journey of police officer Gracie Hart, now a true celebrity.

In the plot, Gracie Hart now works for the FBI and has to deal with the growing fame acquired. Alongside hardline partner Sam Fuller, she’ll need to prove she’s more than just a pretty face. When one of Hart’s friends goes missing, they both set off on a journey that will test their professional relationship, with everything to go wrong.

With a cast with some famous Hollywood faces, names like Sandra Bullock, Regina King, Enrique Murciano, William Shatner, Heather Burns and Diedrich Bader make up the plot.

Check out some fun facts about Miss Congeniality 2which airs at 3:30 pm in today’s Afternoon Session:

SANDRA BULLOCK DIDN’T WANT TO MISS SYMPATHY 2





In the 2000s, Bullock starred as FBI agent Gracie Hart in the original Miss Congeniality and the sequel, Miss Congeniality 2. When asked about a third film in the franchise, the actress promptly declined: “Not God! No, no”.

She soon explained that she would not even like the second one to have gone to theaters, then stating that she was only happy with the release for acting alongside Regina King, Sam Fuller in the plot.

PLOT WOULD BE IN THE FIRST FILM

The first film was supposed to include a storyline in which Gracie Hart’s mother was killed in the line of duty. Such a passage was inserted only in the second film.

JOKE DURING THE FILM PROMOTION

During the promotion of the feature, Sandra Bullock joked that the work was not a sequel, but the second half of a great film; and that whoever showed Miss Congeniality’s receipt could enter the theaters for free.

THE UNSEEN POSTER

A poster of the first film can be seen in the background, at the Las Vegas McCarran airport, during the scene where Gracie was supposed to be flying back to New York.

MISS SIMPATIA 2: WHERE TO WATCH THE MOVIE ONLINE?

