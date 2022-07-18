“Much cheaper than the Oscars and plays a lot”; Fla fans ask Braz to invest in a 25-year-old attacking midfielder

Flamengo is on the verge of announcing new reinforcements. Wallace should be confirmed in the next few days. Wendel is close, but Zenit, from Russia, still needs to be released. Oscar is also in the crosshairs, but it depends more on the player than anything else, as his earnings in China are quite high. The player, however, wants to play in Brazilian football again.

On social media, most Flamengo fans even liked the possible arrival of Oscar, but others find it too expensive. Since if the team really closes with him, the athlete can receive one of the highest salaries of the squad, above R$ 1.4 million. Therefore, many rubro-blacks indicate that it is better to invest in cheaper athletes and some indicated the name of Nicolas de La Cruzfrom River Plate.

The Uruguayan only has a contract with the Argentines until December of this year and can already sign a pre-agreement, that is, it would arrive for free in January.. If Flamengo wanted to sign now, they would pay River Plate an amount. De Lá Cruz was considered at Mengão before, but the business at the time did not evolve. Now, it would be a new chance for the Most Beloved in Brazil.

The athlete is only 25 years old, that is, he is 5 years younger than Oscar, who is 30 years old.. The Uruguayan can play in several positions, as an attacking midfielder, falling on the right or left. It would be enough to be that “guy” that is missing as an option when Arrascaeta or Everton Ribeiro don’t play.