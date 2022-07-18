Natalie Portman comments on the post-credits scene in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The actress spoke about the fate of Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

“Thor: Love and Thunder”, a new film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has two post-credits scenes, which open the door to possible projects, including a fifth film of the hero of Chris Hemsworth. In an interview with the D23 Inside Disney podcast, the actress Natalie Portman commented on the future of JaneFoster and spoke of the possibility of returning to play the character once again in the MCU.

Before you continue reading, we warn you that the text below contains spoilers for “Thor: Love and Thunder”,so if you’d rather not know anything until you see the movie, it’s best to stop reading here and come back later.

The film’s first extra scene reveals that Jane Foster has died and won a place in Valhalla. In Norse mythology, the place is also known as the Hall of the Dead, the palace of the Einherjar or “heroic dead”, where the Valkyries took the noblest and most fearless warriors who died on the battlefield, chosen by Odin.

After the heroine found heimdall (Idris Elba) in the sacred place, the director Taika Waititi left room for Marvel Studios to include Jane in their next adventures. But Portman said he still doesn’t know if her character will return in a new project.

“It certainly seems to me that anything is possible, but I don’t have any inside information regarding that,” said.

ABOUT “THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER”

According to the official synopsis of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the public “finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as capthe Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods”.

“To combat the threat, Thor ask for the queen’s help Valkyrie, korg and the ex-girlfriend Jane Fosterwho – to his surprise – inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir, revealing himself to be the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.”.

With 1:59 minutes in length, “Thor 4” entered the list of one of the shortest films in the MCU, joining “Ant-Man and the Wasp”, “Doctor Strange”, “Thor: The Dark World” (second film in the God of Thunder) and “The Incredible Hulk”.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is now showing in Brazilian cinemas.

