Natalie Portman talks about the possibility of returning to the MCU

In Thor: Love and Thunder, fans were able to see post-credits scenes that left suspense in the air about the future of a new character in the MCU. The next steps for the character Jane Foster were also left open and actress Natalie Portman commented on the matter.

The scene where The Mighty Thor arrives in Valhalla can be considered a “happy ending” for the character, but it could also mean another ending for Jane Foster in the MCU. To the D23 Inside Disney Podcast, actress Natalie Portman commented on the topic and stated that she has no information about the future of her character. Check out:

“It certainly seems to me that anything is possible, but I don’t have any inside information regarding that.”

Recently, director Taika Waititi spoke out about leaving Jane Foster out of the movie Thor: Ragnarok, his comment giving fans hope that the filmmaker intends to explore the character more. Look:

“It was part of the comic book directed by Jason Aaron, and it was something we always loved when I was working on Ragnarok,” Waititi told Variety (via Comic Book). “We were always talking about how cool it was. And part of me in Ragnarok really wished that Natalie [Portman] could be a part of it, and then when [a Marvel] I said ‘we want to bring her back’, it all made sense.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is worldwide box office success

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder opened in theaters on July 7th and has been a box office success. In the United States alone, the film has already grossed US$46 million in its second weekend in theaters and in the general collection in the country, the film has already accumulated US$23 million. Thor 4 was among the most anticipated films of the year and its success is what was expected. With Chris Hemsworth as the protagonist and Christian Bale as the antagonist, the film continues in theaters.

