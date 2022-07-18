New headset is able to eliminate background noise and improve voice

posted on 07/18/2022 06:00



Interference became very common during isolation due to the covid-19 pandemic. What remote meeting was also not attended by “ambient sounds”, such as the gas truck alert or the screams of children? A team at the University of Washington, in the United States, is working on creating a headset that could solve this problem. The wireless device works on a smartphone and uses deep learning to, in real time, improve the speaker’s voice and reduce background noise.

Maruchi Kim, one of the creators of the solution, called ClearBuds, emphasizes that it differs by two main processes. One is the use of a dual microphone array. “The microphones in each earpiece create two synchronized audio streams that provide information and allow us to spatially separate sounds coming from different directions with higher resolution,” he explains.

According to him, most devices today have microphones in each earpiece, but only one earpiece actively sends audio to one phone at a time. “With ClearBuds, each headset sends an audio stream to the phone at the same time. The researchers designed bluetooth network protocols to allow these streams to be synchronized within 70 microseconds of each other,” he details.

The other highlight is that the neural network can improve the speaker’s voice with more quality. First, it suppresses any non-voice noises. It then isolates and enhances any sound that is arriving at the same time from both earbuds — that is, the speaker’s voice. “Because this voice is close and approximately equidistant from the two earphones, the neural network can be trained to focus on speech alone and eliminate background sounds, including other voices,” says Ishan Chatterjee, also the creator of the device.





“In nature”

In tests with commercially available headphones, ClearBuds performed better, achieving a higher signal-to-distortion ratio. The team experimented “in nature”, with recordings in a cafe or a busy street. The results were presented at the latest edition of the ACM International Conference on Mobile Systems, Applications and Services, held in Oregon, USA.

According to the group, the method is very similar to how human ears work. “They use the time difference between the sounds reaching the left and right ears to determine which direction the sound came from,” compares Chatterjee. One of the limitations of the technology solution, however, is that you have to use both headphones to get the noise suppression experience.

The creators are betting on the use of the real-time communication system in other applications, such as speakers for smart homes, tracking done by robots or in search and rescue missions. The team is currently working to make the neural network algorithms more efficient.