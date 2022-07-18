New movie with Margot Robbie has good news for fans

Margot Robbie as Barbie (photo: Playback / Internet)

Margot Robbie’s new Warner Bros. movie, Barbie, has great news for fans.

Hari Nef, one of the actresses in the feature film, revealed that she ended her participation in the film. She shared a behind-the-scenes photo with some co-stars. Among a few names is Emma Mackey in the background and Robbie just ahead (via ScreenRant).

In addition to her, Ariana Greenblatt also revealed that she ended her filming on the new film. Production is underway in Los Angeles, with Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles.

With the publications, the two actresses suggest that the main filming of Barbie is in its final stretch. Seeing Nef’s Instagram photo with several cast members, it’s possible that much of the production was completed this week.

See the photo below.

More about Barbie

As the main characters, we will have Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey) as Barbie and Ryan Gosling (La La Land: Singing Seasons) as Ken.

The rest of the cast includes the following names: America Ferrera (Ugly Betty), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse) and Emma Mackey (Sex Education).

All these other actors have not had their roles released.

The live-action Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, from Little Women. She also wrote the screenplay alongside Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story.

The live-action Barbie is a Warner Bros. project, although it was initially developed by Sony.

The release is scheduled for July 21, 2023.

