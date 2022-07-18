‘No Hard Feelings’, a comedy with Jennifer Lawrence, gets a release date

posted on 07/15/2022 14:45



Jennifer Lawrence to star in ‘No Hard Feelings’, new comedy feature from Sony Pictures – (credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS)

Actress Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games, X-Men, The Bright Side of Life) will star in a new comedy film: no hard feelings is scheduled for June 16, 2023 and will be aimed at audiences over 18 years of age. The information was shared by Sony Pictures last Thursday (14/7).

Filmmaker Gene Stupnitsky, producer of the series, directs the film. the office. He signs the script alongside John Phillips (taking the delay). The production already has names like Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Justine Ciarrocchi and Jennifer Lawrence herself.

As the project is still in the early stages, no other information was released, such as other cast members or details about the plot. All that is known is that it takes place in Montauk, a city in upstate New York, USA.

It seems that adult comedy may follow the same line of work as risky business (1983), with Tom Cruise, teacher without class (2011), with Cameron Diaz, and Who will stay with Mary?with Ben Stiller.