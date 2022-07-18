Novorizontino director protests against Cruzeiro’s goal validated by VAR: “Absurd mistake” | Novorizon

– Novorizontino comes again to pronounce itself for a refereeing error. We are tired of seeing moves that have harmed us, this is not an excuse for the defeat, but it greatly influences the outcome of the match. We had errors against Grêmio, as we have already said, against Vasco, we have already notified the CBF, and today again an absurd error in which Cruzeiro scored the first goal. VAR takes almost seven minutes to review a possible offside bid and the referee does not use the assistance of the VAR booth, which is on the field, placing the responsibility entirely on the VAR referee. What are the criteria placed for us to pass on to athletes? Because there is no criteria and we are left in the hands of unprepared people – protested Thiago Gasparino.

1 of 1 Moment of Cruzeiro’s goal, which the ball would have deflected in Pais’ hair — Photo: Reproduction Moment of Cruzeiro’s goal, which the ball would have deflected in Pais’ hair – Photo: Reproduction

The result left Cruzeiro with a seven-point advantage over vice-leader Vasco and 15 points more than Sport, in fifth place. Novorizontino dropped to 11th position, nine points behind the G-4 and four points above the relegation zone. For coach Rafael Guanaes, who faced his former club, Tigre do Vale had the best chances of the match.

– The result does not reflect what happened in the match, we had more possession and more finishing, I believe that the chances were similar, but I believe that our chances were the best inside the home of the leader of the competition, with a full stadium. It was a great game provided by both teams, we had an excellent posture at all times, we played, pressed, hit and missed, but we played a great match. I was satisfied with what I saw today, which brings us good prospects for us, still missing a game to close the first round, for the sequence of work – evaluated the coach of Novorizontino.

Aurinegro de Novo Horizonte closes the first round by hosting the Operário, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Jorjão stadium. Cruzeiro visits CSA, on Wednesday, at 7 pm, at the Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió.