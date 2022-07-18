Nubank announces new account and displeases customers; see changes

O Nubank is the most popular digital bank in Brazil. Banco roxinho gained millions of fans during its early years as a company that offered an affordable credit card and impeccable customer service. It is no wonder that today she is a fintech gigantic and recognizable.

And one of the reasons behind the bank’s popularity, which only grows with the passage of time, is the fact that they are always releasing new things. This Monday, 11, a new resource arrived at the financial institution.

This new feature is intended to help clients organize their investments, taking into account the individual objective of each one of them.

This means that the customer can do this by personalizing the “boxes” with a photo and name, saving money in that specific area. One of the great advantages is that the potential income is higher to the CDI, which should further accelerate the achievement of that objective.

In the same boxes, it will also be possible to put a deadline that is established by the client, so there is the freedom of not having to leave money stuck in an investment for longer than necessary. And to help even more, the fintech already shows the time required for a certain value to be reached.

Initially, Nubank intends to offer its customers Bank Deposit Receipts (RDB), guaranteeing the possibility of immediate liquidity, the Emergency Reserve Box and daily income, which will receive 100% of the CDI.

The client will also have the Nu Reserva Imediata, which is a fund with strategic which will remain in fixed income with daily liquidity until the possibility of exceeding the CDI for the duration of the investment.

Remembering that the values ​​in the box will appear from the moment of the first application, always on working days.

This new feature will reach people later this month, but initially Nubank will only make it available to a few customers. The idea is to gradually expand By September this year, the company hopes that everyone will have access.

The feature will also ensure that each account can have an automatic retroactive income. Therefore, the Yield total of 30 days will be received on the 31st day, in the same way as if it were earning 100% of the CDI from the first day.

And for those who are in doubt about the payment of taxes, the new rules will have a Financial Transaction Tax (IOF), which will be applied on transnational deposit amounts that have less than 30 days in the digital account.

This last part won’t make customers very happy, as it will directly impact their income, but it’s up to them to study the possibilities to see what’s worth it.