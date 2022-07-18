Nubank was elected by respondents to the Careers of Dreams survey. In short, it is the 7th most desired company in Brazil to work for.

Nubank is partying! According to the Carreira dos Sonhos survey, which interviewed 120,000 people from different hierarchical levels, Nubank is among one of the 10 most desired companies in Brazil. See below for all the details.

Nubank appears among the best companies to work for in Brazil

Nubank was created in 2013, with the mission of reducing bureaucracy in the financial lives of Brazilians. At the time, the company started with 3 Nubankers, the founders David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible. Currently, the company has more than 7 thousand employees.

For the 4th year in a row, market professionals recognized the importance of the mission, and the way fintech got there: Nubank was chosen by respondents to the Careers of Dreams survey. In short, it is the 7th most desired company in Brazil to work for.

To reach this result, around 120 thousand junior professionals, of middle management, and top leadership answered the question sent by Grupo Cia de Talentos. It has been taking place for 20 years, and is a benchmark in the market to measure how professionals see companies.

"It is a source of pride to know that people cited Nubank as a Dream Company. Here, the People team has always been strategic. From day 1 we put our customers and Nubankers first. We understand that to continue to combat the complexity of the financial system and empower our clients, we need to attract strong and diverse talent to create an environment where people can grow and do the best work of their lives." Vitor Olivier, Chief People Officer of Nubank.

Check below the ranking with the 10 companies that are the professional dreams of young Brazilians:

Google ambev Globe Itaú Unibanco OK Bradesco Bank Nubank Nestlé amazon nature

Award history

In 2021, Nubank joined the Empresa dos Sonhos ranking. Nubank ranked 7th, alongside large companies such as Google and Amazon. Now, the company appears again in 7th place on the list.

In the last editions, Nubank appeared for 3 in a row in both rankings. In the Empresas dos Sonhos Jovens ranking, Nu was ranked 9th in 2019. In 2020, the company ranked 6th. In 2021, it ranked 5th. Finally, in the Ranking Empresas dos Sonhos Média Gestão, Nu occupied the 10th place in 2019, the 8th place in 2020 and the 6th place in 2021.

