Nubank launches novelty and releases the purchase of cryptocurrencies

Nubank announced the launch of the cryptocurrency buying and selling feature for all customers. See how to buy!

Nubank has just announced the launch of Nubank Cripto, a feature that allows cryptocurrency trading through the fintech app. Through it, it is possible to purchase Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) from R$1. It is now available to the bank’s 50 million Brazilian customers.

According to Nubank, the proposal is to facilitate people’s access to the crypto market. All transactions can be made directly from the application and with the balance available in the user’s account. The app offers a new area called “Crypto”, in which it is possible to follow the trades.

Crypto from BRL 1

Fintech, for now, only works with the two most famous cryptocurrencies, but intends to add more options as time goes by.

The minimum value for both sale and purchase is R$1. As usual in this type of market, coins do not need to be bought whole, Nubank also offers the possibility to buy small parts. It is yet another strategy to attract new investors and facilitate access to this type of business.

In addition, the money from the sale falls directly into the user’s account. Nubank Cripto does not provide the sending or receiving of cryptocurrencies from other digital wallets.

New was announced in May

The new tool was announced in mid-May this year. However, it was gradually distributed and reached all customers in July.

In the app, in the specific area of ​​cryptocurrencies, there is already information about each asset to help the investor who does not know about this market at the time of purchase.

The purpose, according to fintech, is to actually democratize access to the world of cryptocurrencies. According to the Nubank blog, as digital assets are highly volatile, it is recommended to invest slowly and think long term.

How to buy cryptocurrencies on Nubank?

The tool is now available to everyone. If it still hasn’t appeared in the app, just update it. Check out the step-by-step guide for buying cryptocurrencies:

Access the Nubank app and click on “Crypto”;

Choose between Bitcoin and Ether;

Read the Terms and Conditions and accept;

Enter your password;

Enter the amount you want to invest;

Check the amount of cryptos and confirm the purchase;

Enter your password again and you’re done!

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com