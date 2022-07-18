NZXT enters the monitor market with 27-inch and 32-inch models

The Canvas 27Q and Canvas 32Q models feature QHD resolution and 165 Hz refresh rates

Known for offering products such as cases, coolers and capture cards, NZXT announced this Monday (18) that is entering the segment of monitors with curved screen. Now available for purchase on the manufacturer’s official website, Canvas line products offer between 27 and 32 inches and work with QHD resolution (2550×1440).

Other features include 165 Hz refresh rate displays supporting FreeSync technology and 1ms response time. they also bring HDR 10 supportsuper-thin side edges and solutions that reduce the display of blue tones, which ensures less eye discomfort after long gameplay sessions.

The most basic model is the Canvas 27Qwhich features a flat screen and costs between $319.99 and $339.99, depending on the finish color chosen by the consumer. The product brings two HDMI 2.0 connectionsone DPI 1.2two USB Type A connectors, a USB C/DP Alt connector and a USB B 3.0 connector, as well as a 3.5mm audio output.

Canvas 32Q brings curved display

With a size of 32 inches, the Canvas 32Q model features a curved screen and the same finishing options as the other monitor. With prices ranging from $379.99 and $399.99it shares the technical features and connectivity options that the Canvas 27Q version.

The two monitors too share compatibility with NZXT CAM software, which can be used to configure various image display details. To buyers, the manufacturer offers both a fixed base and a possibility of acquiring them together with flexible arms with support for up to two monitors, charging from $99.99 The US$ 169.99 additional for that.

The Canvas 27Q and Canvas 32Q are finished in either black or white and will initially be sold exclusively through the official NZXT website. In May of this year, the company revealed the launch of the H7 series of cabinets in Brazil and, in addition to continuing to work on new models, we also is expanding its participation in the area of ​​accessories for gamesthrough devices such as the USB Capsule microphone.

