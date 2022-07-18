Open window: Corinthians reinforces defense and attack, but still wants two more players | Corinthians

After a period of living with embezzlement, either due to injuries or suspensions or sales, Corinthians sees a future of more options with the opening of the transfer window. Timão hired forward Yuri Alberto, from Zenit-RUS, and will announce in the coming days the defender Balbuena, ex-Dynamo Moscow-RUS.

The Corinthians board is still looking for a steering wheel, since Paulinho is out of season. Fausto Vera, midfielder who plays for Argentino Juniors, is the main name in the crosshairs.

There is also a demand for a striker to play on the sides of the field, as Gustavo Mantuan left the team to go to Russian football. Kevin VelascoColombian praised by Willian in Libertadores, was offered to Timão.

Coach Vítor Pereira, little by little, is gaining more options. Yuri Alberto has been training normally at the CT and will be registered at the CBF this Tuesday. The tendency is that he will be in the group to face Coritiba, this Wednesday, at 21h, at Neo Química Arena.

Injured start to come back

Three other important players should at least go to the bench: Willian, Maycon and Fagner. Having recovered from their respective injuries, the three players are training normally with the group.

Renato Augusto should not return yet. A discomfort in the calf is pushing the sock away. And that must be the main problem in the sequel to the season. Júnior Moraesse finds himself in the medical department treating an ankle sprain.

Giuliano, Renato’s “substitute”, has already accumulated more than 15 games in a row. And Timão’s number 11 hasn’t been showing a good performance, also due to wear, since he was the only guard midfielder available.

Midfielder Mateus Vital and midfielder Ramiro are waiting to decide the future. The players returned to training at Corinthians after the end of loans to clubs abroad and still do not know if they will be used by Vítor Pereira. If they do not receive satisfactory proposals, they will probably stay at Timão.

With these more concrete options, you can start planning a “ideal team” for Corinthians by Vítor Pereira. In the lineup below it is possible to see the cast of Timão in full, with a lineup that is close to happening.

