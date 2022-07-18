OPPO Reno 8 and 8 Pro are launched in the global market with MediaTek chipset, big battery and more

After having launched the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro in China in May this year, OPPO finally launched its new high-end handsets on the global market this Monday (18th). These models come equipped with powerful and versatile specifications, maintaining the known quality in the line and bringing differentials in the international variant. According to information, both cell phones were made official in India, a country that in the first week of June was confirmed by OPPO as one of the first to receive smartphones. In addition to Asia, other regions will also be contemplated with the arrival of the brand’s flagship family, but there are no details on the schedule.

















OPPO Reno 8 Pro

Starting from the front, the OPPO Reno 8 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels) with 120 Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ mode, technology that provides better image quality in streaming applications that support this feature; on top of the display is the 32 MP selfie camera. On the back, the smartphone sports a triple camera array that includes a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, followed by a 112º ultrawide lens with 8 MP resolution and, finally, a 2 MP macro camera for image capture. nearby, such as plants or objects, for example.

Moving on to the internal hardware, the Pro version is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset — up to 2.85GHz octa-core with 5nm lithography — along with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics card and 8GB or 12GB RAM options in the LPDDR4X standard, in addition to 256 GB of non-expandable internal storage (UFS 3.1). The energy demand is met by a battery with 4,500 mAh capacity. This version will be sold in India from tomorrow (19) for 46,000 rupees (about R$ 3,090) in the most affordable variant; there is no information on the price of the version with 12 GB of RAM.





Technical sheet – Reno 8 Pro









Screen 6.7-inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution

Hole for the camera and 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimension 8100 Max Platform

Mali-G610 MC6 GPU

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM memory

256 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

Bluetooth 5.3, Dual Band Wi-Fi and USB Type-C

4,500mAh battery with fast charging

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

Dimensions: 161.2 x 74.2 x 7.34 mm

Weight: 183g

OPPO Reno 8

As expected, the standard version brings downgrades compared to the more expensive model. The first change is in the smaller screen being 6.4 inches against 6.7″ of its older “brother”. The resolution remains unchanged, but the refresh rate has been reduced to 90 Hz and does not support HDR10; there is a hole for the 32 MP selfie camera. The rear has not changed, maintaining the triple camera configuration 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, ensuring the same photographic performance in both devices.

In this cell phone, OPPO also opted for the MediaTek platform, but using the Dimensity 1300 chipset — octa-core up to 2.6 GHz — with the Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 256 GB of RAM (UFS 3.1). Other highlights include the 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Reno 8 will be available in India from the 25th of July at a cost of 39,000 rupees (~ R$2,620) in the 8GB/128GB version.





Technical sheet – Reno 8













73.4 x 160 x 7.67 mm

6.4 inches – 2400x1080px











6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Hole for camera and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimension 1300 Platform

GPU Mali-G77 MC9

8 GB of RAM memory

256 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

Bluetooth 5.3, Dual Band Wi-Fi and USB Type-C

4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

Dimensions: 160 x 73.4 x 7.67 mm

Weight: 179G

Is the global version as interesting as the Asian model? Tell us, comment!