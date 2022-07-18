Palmeiras enter, but cannot use Merentiel and López against Cuiabá

Palmeiras welcomes Cuiabá tonight (18), at 8 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. Despite the extreme need, coach Abel Ferreira still won’t be able to count on his two new strikers by force of regulation.

Verdão signed the Uruguayan Miguel Merentiel and the Argentine José Manuel López more than a month ago and will sign both today, the date that opens the international transfer window. However, the CBF regulation requires that reinforcements be registered until the day before the match so that they can act.

As the window only opens on the match date, the strikers will not be available, even if they are already registered. The two already have physical conditions and have even gone through a period of adaptation to the club’s philosophies since they arrived.

Without the foreign duo, Abel will continue with the same problems he faced in the Copa do Brasil match against São Paulo. The Portuguese still cannot count on Rony and Rafael Navarro. Against Tricolor, Raphael Veiga improvised as a false nine.

Verdão opened the round in the lead, with 30 points, but lost the top of the table to Atlético-MG, who beat Botafogo yesterday (17) and reached 31. A draw already puts Palmeiras back in the first position due to the better balance of goals.

DATASHEET

Palmeiras vs Cuiabá

Brazilian Championship – 17th Round

Date: 07/18/2022 (Monday)

Time: 20h (from Brasilia)

Place: Allianz Parque, in Sao Paulo

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

assistants: Michael Stanislau (RS) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (RJ)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gabriel Veron, Gustavo Scarpa and Dudu. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

CUIABA: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Joaquim Henrique and Uendel; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Kelvin Osorio; Alesson, Valdivia and Rodriguinho. Technician: Antonio Oliveira.

